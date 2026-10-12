Forterra Secures Spot As The Systems Integration Partner For U.S. Army's Joint Readiness Training Center's Unmanned Systems Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forterra will arm the Center's opposing force with the unmanned threat replication that troops will actually face in combat.

CLARKSBURG, Md., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oct. 12, 2026 - Forterra, the leader in autonomous mission systems, today announced it has been selected as the Systems Integration Partner for unmanned systems under Project LAUNCH Box at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Fort Polk, Louisiana. Under the program, Forterra will manage and integrate unmanned systems for Geronimo, the resident opposing force that fights every rotational brigade at JRTC. This Combat Training Center (CTC) modernization effort is expected to not only substantially increases the realism and value of each rotation--but also enable significant cost and time reduction in the evaluation of emerging autonomous capabilities in support of rapid fielding initiatives.

As the Systems Integration Partner, Forterra will accelerate the Army's transition of emerging autonomous technologies into operationally relevant capabilities. Forterra will source Army-prioritized systems from multiple vendors and connect them through a common network architecture and unified data layer, so the different systems can operate together. Forterra will also train and sustain Geronimo, JRTC's professional opposing force, to fight with these systems during training rotations.

Forterra's wholly platform-agnostic approach lets JRTC tailor the mix and number of unmanned systems in each rotation to achieve the desired threat picture. And rather than replacing equipment the opposing force already has, Forterra integrates new technologies and existing equipment into a connected unmanned force though OASIS-Fabric (Fabric). Ultimately, this approach enables heterogeneous systems to work collectively toward a shared mission and provides trainers and the exercise operations center a shared, live picture of the operation as it unfolds.

"Forterra is arming commanders with a clearer picture of the unmanned threat than any force has ever trained against," said Forterra Head of Growth, Sustainment and Shaping Operations Phil Cotter. "Every rotation we support prepares the force to defeat these systems in real combat while giving the Army even more of an edge to carry into any fight. It also allows the Army to generate quantitative data during rotations to make more informed tactical and acquisition decisions."

Each training cycle will produce hard data on how these systems perform and work together. Fabric's Government Purpose Rights (GPR) environment enables the JRTC the necessary rights to reuse and build upon results, compounding learning from one rotation to the next. Moreover, Forterra will turn that evidence into recommendations that will help sharpen Army requirements, inform purchasing decisions, and accelerate the path from promising autonomy to fielded capability.

JRTC is the first Combat Training Center to put this model into practice. To learn more about Forterra's capabilities and Project LAUNCH Box go to .

About Forterra

Forterra is the autonomy backbone for distributed, mission-aware, resilient military operations in contested environments. Building the foundational autonomy platforms that coordinates weapons, sensors, and users through distributed mobility, compute, and communications, anywhere, under fire, without risking human life, Forterra empowers its customers to deploy autonomy as a force multiplier, extending reach, readiness survivability and effectiveness across the battlespace and industrial applications. Forterra is headquartered in Clarksburg, Md., with offices in Arlington, Va., Winter Park, Fl., Ketchum, Id. and Palo Alto, Ca. To learn more, go to forterra.com.

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