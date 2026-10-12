First Tracks Biotherapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results For ANB033 In Gluten-Challenge Study In Celiac Disease
|Histologic Endpoints (Week 6)
| Placebo
(n=15)
| ANB033
(n=17)
| Placebo-Adjusted
Delta
|LS Mean Change in Vh:Cd Ratio
|-0.66
|-0.17
| +0.49
(p=0.009)
|LS Mean Change in IEL Density
|+18.83
|-1.20
| -20.03
(p<0.001)
|LS Mean Change in VCIEL
|-3.59
|-0.25
| +3.33
(p=0.002)
Using the Celiac Disease Symptom Diary (CDSD), symptoms were assessed daily through the entire 14-day gluten challenge. The CDSD is a validated, patient-reported outcome measure that assesses the frequency and severity of five key celiac disease symptoms which are abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, diarrhea and tiredness.
Symptom findings during the gluten challenge were as follows –
- Placebo patients experienced a marked increase in symptoms consistent with an intense gluten challenge ANB033 prevented an increase in symptoms throughout the entire gluten challenge 47% of placebo patients and only 6% of ANB033 patients took permitted medications to mitigate their GI symptoms Lower CDSD score on ANB033 vs. placebo, a statistically significant difference from the first day through the seventh day Lower moderate-to-severe symptoms on ANB033 vs. placebo, a statistically significant difference from the first day through the twelfth day
“It is remarkable to see, for the first time, both statistically significant prevention of symptoms and Vh:Cd benefit in the same study. Equally impressive, ANB033 showed changes from baseline that remained below the threshold considered clinically meaningful in an intense gluten challenge,” said Benjamin Lebwohl, M.D., MS, professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at NY-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and director of Clinical Research at the Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University.“ANB033 takes a novel approach to treating celiac disease by targeting CD122 and blocking both IL-15 and IL-2 signaling, two key drivers of inflammation that damage the intestine, with IL-2 closely linked to symptom development. For the largest autoimmune disease without an approved therapeutic option, these findings are an important advance for the celiac disease community.”
ANB033 Well Tolerated with No Safety Signals Observed to Date
ANB033 demonstrated a consistent, favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse events (SAEs), no severe adverse events (AEs) and no AEs leading to discontinuation.
|Participants with Adverse Events
| Placebo
(n=16)
| ANB033
(n=18)
| Overall
(n=34)
|Any AE (n, %)
|16 (100%)
|16 (88.9%)
|32 (94.1%)
|Any SAE
|0 (0%)
|0 (0%)
|0 (0%)
|Any severe AE
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0%)
|1 (2.9%)
|Any moderate AE
|12 (75.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|15 (44.1%)
|AE leading to treatment discontinuation
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0%)
|1 (2.9%)
|AEs occurring in ≥ 3 participants
|Nausea
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|8 (23.5%)
|Abdominal pain
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (23.5%)
|Injection site erythema
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (27.8%)
|7 (20.6%)
|Fatigue
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (5.6%)
|6 (17.6%)
|Diarrhea
|4 (25.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (17.6%)
|Vomiting
|4 (25.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (17.6%)
|Upper respiratory tract infection
|3 (18.8%)
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (14.7%)
|Injection site bruising
|3 (18.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|4 (11.8%)
|Headache
|3 (18.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|4 (11.8%)
|Abdominal distension
|3 (18.8%)
|0 (0%)
|3 (8.8%)
|Constipation
|3 (18.8%)
|0 (0%)
|3 (8.8%)
|Flatulence
|3 (18.8%)
|0 (0%)
|3 (8.8%)
| Safety analysis set includes two additional participants who were randomized in Cohort 1 but discontinued the study prior to initiating the gluten challenge, were therefore unevaluable for gluten challenge efficacy analysis and did not undergo the second biopsy at Week 6. The one participant on ANB033 discontinued due to a decision not to undergo the gluten challenge.
Next Steps for ANB033
First Tracks Biotherapeutics will continue to engage with regulatory agencies, including the U.S. FDA, which has already granted ANB033 Fast Track designation, to discuss and align on the next phase of development for ANB033 in CeD. We anticipate starting a late-stage clinical trial in CeD in 2027.
Cohort 2 of ANB033's Phase 1b trial in CeD, which is assessing mucosal healing in patients with a broad range of histologic (Vh:Cd ratio ≤ 2.5) and symptom severity through 12 weeks, is on track to complete enrollment imminently, with top-line data anticipated in Q1 2027.
A Phase 1b cohort in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is enrolling 50 patients with top-line data anticipated in Q3 2027. Additionally, we are also on track to initiate Phase 2 development in vitiligo and one additional indication in H1 2027.
“The consistency of the histologic and symptom findings strengthens our confidence in the underlying biology and supports continued development of ANB033 in celiac disease and other conditions driven by this pathway, including eosinophilic esophagitis and vitiligo,” added Paul Lizzul, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer.“We are deeply grateful to the patients, investigators and study teams who made this important milestone possible and look forward to presenting these results at ICDS in Melbourne in November.”
First Tracks Biotherapeutics Investor Call
Management will host an investor call and live webcast, with an accompanying slide presentation, to review the Cohort 1 results today, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT. A live webcast of the call will be available on the First Tracks Biotherapeutics website at: . A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.
About ANB033
ANB033, a potentially best-in-class CD122 antagonist, targets CD122, the common beta subunit of the IL-15 and IL-2 receptors, to reduce subsets of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, NK cells, as well as ILC2s. Antagonizing CD122 has the potential to achieve and maintain remission of inflammation through the reduction of disease-causing cytolytic CD8 T cell subsets, including IELs and NK cells and reducing inflammatory cytokine secretion by activated CD4+ Th1 and Th2 cells, as well as ILC2 cells.
About First Tracks Biotherapeutics
First Tracks Biotherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapies that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist in development for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis; rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter in development for rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the potential benefits, efficacy and safety profile of ANB033 and the Company's other product candidates; the Company's regulatory plans for ANB033 in celiac disease; and the anticipated timing of the initiation of, enrollment in, and data from, the Company's clinical trials, including top-line data from Cohort 2 of ANB033's Phase 1b clinical trial in celiac disease and Phase 1b clinical trial in eosinophilic esophagitis, a late-stage trial in celiac disease and Phase 2 development in vitiligo and one additional indication. Statements including words such as“plan,”“continue,”“expect,” or“ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the company's ability to advance its product candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the company's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the company's ability to protect intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
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