St. Louis Blues Unveil Thursday Night Blues Package Of 10 Over-The-Air Games Simulcasting On St. Louis' First Alert ABC And 10 Other Gray Media Markets During The 2026-27 Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gray Media's newly acquired ABC affiliate (ABC 32) in St. Louis will air Blues games on 10 select Thursdays beginning on October 22

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Louis Blues and Gray Media today announced a multi-year partnership to simulcast 10 select Blue Note+ telecasts over-the-air on First Alert ABC in St. Louis and in 10 other markets across the team's five-state broadcast territory. The Thursday Night Blues package –featuring games played on Thursday night or afternoon – extends the multi-faceted partnership between the Blues and Gray for a third year onto Gray's new ABC 32.

The arrangement will make Blues games available for fans to watch on local over-the-air television across the Blues' broadcast territory covering more than 4.8 million television households, enabling new groups of viewers in the Midwest to watch their favorite hockey team via antenna and popular cable, satellite and streaming providers.

“Our priority in building a robust distribution strategy for Blue Note+ is to provide our fans with wide access and multiple viewing options that enables them to watch Blues hockey on their preferred platform,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO, Business Operations.

“We strongly value our ongoing partnership with Gray Media and their ability to help us double the number of over-the-area telecasts we are able to deliver to our fans from last year. Their growing network of affiliates in St. Louis and across the region is a great vehicle to help us connect with fans in a variety of ways.”

The following 10 games will air live on First Alert ABC (Channel 32) in St. Louis. Viewers in affiliate markets should check local listings or for broadcast windows and channels for each game:







October 22 vs. Vegas (7 p.m.)



November 6 @ New Jersey (6 p.m.)



November 19 @ Pittsburgh (6 p.m.)



December 17 @ Boston (6 p.m.)



December 31 @ Vegas (2 p.m.)



January 21 @ Montreal (6 p.m.)



January 28 vs. Colorado (7 p.m.)



February 25 vs. Vancouver (7 p.m.)



March 11 vs. San Jose (7 p.m.) March 25 vs. New York Islanders (7 p.m.)

“Expanding our relationship with the St. Louis Blues in a multi-year deal is another history-making milestone for our station and our viewers,” said JD Sosnoff, General Manager of KMOV.“Airing these 10 Thursday night games on First Alert 4 on ABC solidifies our station as the number one broadcast destination for sports in St. Louis. Gray Media and the Blues have built a tremendous relationship together, collaborating on innovative programming that puts the fans first. We have a winning team both in front of and behind the camera and continuing to grow this partnership is a huge win for Blues hockey fans in the communities we serve.”

In addition to the 10 over-the-air telecasts on ABC 32, the partnership includes the return of a Blues Weekly show and a weekly feature on First Alert 4 (KMOV) news programs.

While ABC 32 will simulcast the Blue Note+ broadcasts in the St. Louis market and into Illinois, Gray will distribute the simulcasts to various markets throughout Missouri and into Iowa, Kansas, and Indiana. The additional markets include Kansas City; Springfield, Missouri; Cape Girardeau, Missouri/Paducah, Kentucky; Quincy, Illinois; Peoria, Illinois; Topeka, Kansas; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Davenport, Iowa; Evansville, Indiana; and Ottumwa, Iowa. Gray plans to syndicate the games to Morgan Murphy television in Joplin, Missouri.

Gray Media will simulcast the Blue Note+ production of each game, featuring play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber, game analyst Joey Vitale, studio host Andy Strickland, and analysts Bernie Federko, Jamie Rivers, and Cam Janssen. The simulcasts on ABC 32 will not include the Blues pre or postgame shows that will air exclusively on Blue Note+.

Blue Note+ is the home of Blues hockey this season with the network set to broadcast 73 games during the 2026-27 regular season. All 84 Blues regular season games this season will be broadcast to a radio audience on 101 ESPN Radio and throughout the Blues Radio Network.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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