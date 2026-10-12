Greenland Mines Welcomes EU Selection Of Neo Performance Materials' Silmet 2.0 As Strategic Project Highlights Sarfartoq's Potential Role In Secure Transatlantic Rare Earth Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EU recognition of Silmet 2.0 reinforces the strategic relevance of Greenland Mines' relationship with Neo and the need for responsibly developed magnet rare earth feedstock

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML; FSE: HK6) ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company"), a Western-aligned critical-minerals developer advancing two major projects in Greenland, today welcomed the European Commission's selection of Neo Performance Materials Inc.'s ("Neo") Silmet 2.0 development plan as one of 46 new Strategic Projects under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act ("CRMA").

The European Commission announced the second group of EU Strategic Projects on Oct. 9, 2026, selecting 46 projects across 16 Member States to strengthen and diversify European supplies of critical raw materials.

Silmet 2.0 is Neo's investment and development plan to adapt infrastructure and production processes at its rare earth separation facility in Sillamäe, Estonia, for new sources of raw material. The initiative is intended to preserve and strengthen production of strategic importance to Europe and support diversification of the region's critical-mineral supply chains.

Neo is a strategic shareholder in Greenland Mines and retains offtake rights for up to 60% of future Sarfartoq ore or mineral concentrate production.

A Potential Greenland-to-Europe Supply Chain

The selection of Silmet 2.0 is particularly relevant to Greenland Mines because it recognizes the need to maintain and strengthen rare earth separation capacity in the European Union while securing diversified, long-term sources of upstream material. Sarfartoq and Silmet could represent complementary parts of that supply chain: an advanced NdPr-dominated rare earth resource in Greenland and an established European separation facility adapting to new sources of feedstock.

Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines, commented:

“Europe has taken an important step by recognizing Silmet 2.0 as a Strategic Project. Processing capacity is essential - but processing facilities must also have access to reliable, responsibly produced and geopolitically aligned raw materials. That is where we believe Sarfartoq can become strategically significant - connecting Greenlandic rare earth resources to established European separation capacity and, ultimately, Western magnet and advanced manufacturing markets. Policy ambition must now be translated into producing mines, adaptable processing capacity, qualified products and bankable customer relationships. Our focus is execution - advancing the technical, environmental, regulatory and commercial work required to move Sarfartoq through development milestones.”

On Sept. 22, 2026, a security agreement among the United States, Greenland and Denmark was signed, which reinforces Greenland's importance to Arctic and North Atlantic security and cooperation. Greenland Mines believes these European and U.S. developments point to the same conclusion: resilient critical-mineral supply chains require coordinated investment among trusted jurisdictions with complementary resources, technology, processing capacity, infrastructure and capital.

That convergence is central to Greenland Mines' North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision - connecting responsibly developed Greenlandic resources with European and North American logistics, processing, technology, capital and industrial markets. Sarfartoq provides the rare earth magnet-material component of that vision, while the Company's Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland provides large-scale exposure to palladium, platinum and gold, together with additional potential by-products.

“Europe and the United States are increasingly aligned around the same objective: building resilient critical-mineral supply chains with trusted partners,” Dr. Stensgaard continued.“Greenland is strategically positioned between these markets, and Greenland Mines is building a practical platform to connect its resources with allied processing and industrial capacity. Our objective is to create long-term value in Greenland through transparent and responsible development in cooperation with Greenlandic authorities, communities and stakeholders. The selection of Silmet 2.0 adds meaningful momentum to that vision.”

About Greenland Mines

Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML; FSE: HK6) is a Western-aligned critical-minerals development company advancing the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth project in southwest Greenland and the Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in southeast Greenland. The Company is advancing Greenlandic mineral assets capable of supporting diversified Western supply chains while creating long-term value in Greenland through responsible development, environmental stewardship, local participation and transparent stakeholder engagement. Its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision seeks to connect Greenlandic resources with allied logistics, processing, technology, capital and industrial markets across Europe and North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“estimate,”“target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration, geological, resource-estimation, metallurgical, engineering, environmental, social, permitting, infrastructure, financing, commodity-price, market, counterparty, political, legislative and execution risks; uncertainty regarding a definitive offtake agreement; the speculative nature of Inferred Mineral Resources; the absence of Mineral Reserves; and risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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