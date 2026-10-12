World's Largest Stock Transfer Agent Computershare Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Computershare Limited (ASX: CPU, OTCQX: CMSQY, CMSQF), the world's largest stock transfer agent, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Computershare upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink LimitedTM Market.

Computershare's American Depositary Receipts and ASX listed ordinary shares begin U.S. dollar trading on OTCQX under the symbols "CMSQY" and "CMSQF," respectively. Investors and broker dealers can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company at

Computershare serves more than 25,000 client organizations in 22 countries. The company works with issuers around the world to support shareholder administration and manage a range of corporate actions, employee share plans, governance, corporate trust and investor engagement programs.

"Computershare is trusted by thousands of public companies with its issuer, corporate trust and employee share plans services," said Cromwell Coulson, President and CEO of OTC Markets Group. "By joining OTCQX, the company is showing its own commitment to global transparency, compliance and governance by giving U.S. investors, brokers and advisors greater access to ongoing disclosure and share ownership."

"By allowing our ADR and ordinary shares to trade on OTCQX, we are simplifying our trading structure in the U.S. while maintaining convenient access for our U.S. investors," said Nick Oldfield, Chief Financial Officer at Computershare.

For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, such as the ASX, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

OTC Markets recorded $453.3 billion in first-half 2026 trading volume, up 28.4% from a year earlier. In the second quarter alone, international securities accounted for 94.7% of total dollar volume.

About Computershare Limited

Computershare (ASX: CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialize in corporate trust, mortgage servicing and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high integrity data management, high volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world's leading organizations use us to streamline and maximize the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers.

Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 12,000 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit

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