Is Marriage Still Worth It? Dr. John Delony Tackles The Question In New Book,“Building The Marriage You Want,” Now Available For Presale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“Building the Marriage You Want” by Dr. John Delony, a three-time national bestselling author and host of“The Dr. John Delony Show,” is now available for presale. Published by Ramsey Press, the book (ISBN: 9798887821382) will be released on January 26, 2027.

In his new book, Delony tackles a question at the heart of modern relationships: Is marriage still worth it? Drawing on years of research, conversations and his own experience, he explores five of the biggest challenges couples navigate in marriage - communication, conflict, sex, money and kids - while offering practical tools to reimagine what marriage can look like in the 21st century.

“Yes, marriage still matters. In fact, I strongly believe having a good or extraordinary marriage is our best chance to take on the loneliness, disconnection and rapid transformations that have engulfed our world,” said Delony.“But we have to reimagine what a great marriage looks like. We need new models and skills for being married in this new world. This book gives couples new tools and a blueprint for building and rebuilding their marriage through whatever life brings.”

In“Building the Marriage You Want,” readers will learn how to:

Communicate in ways that create deeper connection





Navigate conflict without damaging their relationship





Redefine intimacy and deepen their emotional and physical bond





Change how they handle money together and transform their family tree

Protect their relationship through the changing seasons of raising kids

“Building the Marriage You Want” is now available for presale at johndelony.com/marriagebook.

About Dr. John Delony

Dr. John Delony, a three-time national bestselling author and host of“The Dr. John Delony Show,” helps millions of people navigate relationships and build marriages worth fighting for. He holds two PhDs and spent two decades in crisis response, sitting knee to knee with people in their hardest moments, before joining Ramsey Solutions in 2020. John writes, speaks and teaches on marriage, relationships and mental health, and has appeared on“Good Morning America,” CNN and Fox News. You can find Dr. John Delony across social media at @johndelony and on YouTube @TheDrJohnDelonyShow.

About Ramsey Press

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press - a part of Ramsey Solutions - publishes America's trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as national bestselling authors Rachel Cruze, George Kamel, Jade Warshaw and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on personal development, leadership, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.

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Building the Marriage You Want