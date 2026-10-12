The Adventures Of Stan The Corn Earworm Brings An Unlikely Traveler To New York City

The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm by Christine Andrews

Christine Andrews pairs a corn earworm's outing with a children's introduction to city sights, including the Freedom Tower and reflection pool.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A corn earworm may be an unexpected visitor to New York City, but he is the traveler at the center of Christine Andrews' The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm. Written for children, the story follows Stan and his friends into the big city, where an encounter with a cat turns their visit into a guided tour of the sights.

The cat takes the corn worms to the Freedom Tower and reflection pool as the tour's first stop. This named destination gives young readers a specific point of connection between the characters' imagined adventure and an actual place in New York. The companions discover the city with the help of another animal, keeping the sightseeing within the story's playful premise.

For Andrews, that first destination has a significance beyond its place on the characters' route. She describes the Freedom Tower and reflection pool as a sacred place and an important part of her own visits to New York City. Its inclusion brings a location she personally values into the children's story, alongside the broader invitation to explore the city's historic areas.

The book is intended for children learning about those areas, combining an animal adventure with an interest in place and history. Its particular point of entry is Stan himself: a small creature associated with corn on the cob rather than city streets. For readers interested in stories about animals or visits to new places, that contrast supplies the central hook, while the tour provides a setting for discovery.

The corn earworm also gives Andrews an everyday subject to bring to children's attention. She describes earworms as common on corn on the cob and says finding them while husking is nothing to worry about. This is a point she wants readers to understand in connection with the cover: the creature named in the title has a real-world counterpart that families may encounter themselves.

Beyond Stan's fictional visit, Andrews wants to draw attention to New York City's beauty and history. She sees the city as a place for children to explore with their parents and learn together. That intended family connection gives the book a focus beyond the animal characters alone, linking their sightseeing adventure to the author's enthusiasm for visiting and learning about New York.

“I decided to write this book because when I was husking corn on the cob, I saw a corn earworm on almost every one, so I started thinking, what if this corn worm ended up in another city?”

- Christine Andrews

Christine Andrews is the author of The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm.

Her writing for this book brings an animal protagonist into a New York City setting for children.

For more information about the book and its author, please visit:

Facebook: Chris Andrews -

Instagram: @tiner45

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Christine Andrews

BrightKey PR

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The Adventures Of Stan The Corn Earworm Brings An Unlikely Traveler To New York City News Provided By BrightKey PR October 12, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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