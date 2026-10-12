Runsy Launches An AI Running Coach Runners Can Text Like A Personal Coach

Runsy's iPhone app lets runners request training-plan changes by text or voice note. Image courtesy of Runsy.

Runsy's AI running coach talks with runners by text or voice note in its iPhone app and turns those conversations into changes to their training plan.

- Claudio Fuentes, Founder of RunsyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Runsy has launched an AI running coach that runners can text like a personal coach. Inside its iPhone app, runners talk through pacing, soreness or race strategy by text or voice note, and the coach replies, remembers their training history and turns the conversation into changes to their plan. Version 1.1.1 is available now on the App Store. Coaching requires a subscription; the training plans and calculators on Runsy's website are free.Race directors, running clubs and coaches can embed Runsy's free pace calculators and race time predictor on their own websites, with no account required.Runsy is built for runners whose weeks do not go to plan. A runner tells Runsy what they are training for, whether a 5K, 10K, half marathon or marathon, a faster time, or simply staying fit, and it plans every week around that goal, their recent runs and their schedule. Race plans count back from race day through base, build, peak and taper phases. When a work trip, a missed day or a tight calf gets in the way, the runner tells the coach and the week changes around it.Runsy reads workouts, heart rate and VO2 max from Apple Health, so runs recorded on Apple Watch, Garmin, COROS and Strava count once they sync there. Runners without a watch can mark a run done and enter its distance and time, and the plan adapts. Plans start in miles in the US and the UK, and hard days get an easy day around them.Before any AI feature turns on, Runsy shows exactly what data is shared with its AI providers and asks for the runner's agreement. Runner data is never used for model training or ads, and it is never sold.Free tools for every runnerAlongside the app, Runsy's website offers free running training plans and other resources that need no account:- Week-by-week training plans from 5K to marathon, at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels- Pace charts for 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon goal times- Calculators including a race time predictor, VDOT, VO2 max, heart rate zones, age grading and treadmill pace- Course guides for 20 US races, including the Boston, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia and Marine Corps marathons, with mapped routes and elevation profiles for Boston and Chicago- An index of Boston Marathon qualifier coursesAvailabilityRunsy is available for iPhone on the App Store and requires a Runsy Pro subscription. Runsy Pro is US$12.99 per month and renews automatically, with a 7-day free trial for eligible new subscribers. A yearly plan costs 48 percent less than paying monthly, and a free month of Runsy Pro can be given to a friend from the app's Settings.About RunsyRunsy is an AI running coach for iPhone from Leap Labs Inc., based in Miami. It plans each week of training around a runner's goal and schedule, reads runs from Apple Health, and adjusts when life changes the week. Free training plans, pace charts, calculators and race course guides are available at .

Claudio Fuentes

Runsy

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Runsy Launches an AI Running Coach Runners Can Text Like a Personal Coach News Provided By Leap Labs Inc. (Runsy) October 12, 2026, 10:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.