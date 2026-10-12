Goat Funded Trader Lifts Copy Trading Restriction Between Traders' Own Accounts And Introduces Goat Copier

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The proprietary tool mirrors trades between a trader's own challenge and funded accounts in the cloud..

- Zeeshan Sabqi - CMO of Goat Funded TradersNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goat Funded Trader (GFT), a simulated funded trading firm, today lifted its copy trading restriction for traders' own accounts and introduced Goat Copier, a proprietary tool provided at no charge to mirror trades between those accounts. Copy trading means replicating the trades of a single account on other accounts.Under the updated rules, traders may copy trades among their own GFT accounts, across challenge accounts, funded accounts, or a mix of both. Copying another trader's positions, or linking a GFT account to a broker account or an account at another funded trading firm, remains outside the rules.Goat Copier works from a master account and 1 or more follower accounts. A trader places a trade on the master account, and the tool replicates it on each follower. Later changes made on the master account are applied to each follower.The tool works across the trading platforms GFT supports and matches instrument symbols between platforms automatically, so differing names do not need manual edits.Position size can be set for each follower account. Options include equity-to-equity sizing, which scales each trade to the follower's account balance, a lot multiplier, a risk percentage, a fixed lot, and a hard lot cap. A lot is a standard unit of trade size."No more juggling screens or manual sizing. Goat Copier lets you execute once and instantly scale across your accounts in the cloud, giving more flexibility to our traders" said Zeeshan Sabqi, Chief Marketing Officer at Goat Funded Trader.Goat Copier is available to GFT traders from October 12, 2026. A master account and its follower accounts can be connected in under 2 minutes. The full copy trading rules are published in the GFT help centre.About Goat FundedGoat Funded operates simulated funded trading programs under 2 brands. Goat Funded Trader serves contracts for difference (CFD) traders, and Goat Funded Futures serves futures traders.

Zeeshan Sabqi

Goat Funded Trader

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Goat Funded Trader Lifts Copy Trading Restriction Between Traders' Own Accounts and Introduces Goat Copier News Provided By WISHES TOWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED October 12, 2026, 10:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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