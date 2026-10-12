IADA Raises The Bar With New Global Certified Aircraft Broker Program

Version 2.0 Adds a 3-Month Study Requirement, a Digital Study Guide & Broader International Transaction Standards

- IADA Executive Director Lou SenoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association is further raising the professional standards for aircraft brokers with a comprehensive redesign of its Certified Aircraft Broker program.The new IADA Certified Aircraft Broker, Version 2.0 adds a new three-month IADA U preparation period and a more globally focused examination to the two years of required transaction experience, reflecting today's international business aircraft marketplace. Version 2.0 will launch following the 2026 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas.The new digital program was developed through collaboration among IADA leadership, the independent credentialing organization Joseph Allan and a committee of IADA dealers and brokers representing major business aircraft markets and regions throughout the world. The result is more than an updated examination. Version 2.0 creates an expanded professional-development process built around defined knowledge standards, required experience, extensive preparation and the complexities of domestic and cross-border aircraft transactions.“Aircraft brokerage has become an increasingly sophisticated and global profession, and our certification standards are evolving with this new complex marketplace,” said IADA Executive Director Lou Seno.“This program raises the bar even higher for professional knowledge while giving candidates a clear yet rigorous path to achieving IADA certification.”Three Months of Required PreparationCandidates must now complete an extended Certified Broker Study Course and a minimum three-month preparation period before taking the examination. Previously, qualified candidates could register and test without completing a prescribed course.Version 2.0 shifts the emphasis from preparing for an exam to developing lasting professional knowledge.“This is about developing better brokers, not simply creating a harder test,” Seno said.“IADA certification demonstrates a meaningful investment in understanding aircraft transactions and the huge responsibilities of representing buyers and sellers.”New Digital Study GuideCandidates will prepare using a new and extensive digital Certified Aircraft Broker Study Guide outlining key terms, transaction pitfalls, required skills and supporting references. The program expands from seven knowledge domains to nine, adding both Industry Structure & Segments and General Broker Requirements.The nine domains contain 79 published learning objectives, with every examination question tied directly to one of them. Candidates are provided references for every subject on which they can be tested, creating a rigorous but clearly defined certification process.Built for a Global MarketplaceVersion 2.0 was designed to better reflect the global business aircraft marketplace and reduce the previous emphasis on U.S.-specific practices. Dealers and brokers from major U.S. and international markets reviewed the program and brought regional perspectives and different levels of industry experience to its development.“Our brokers routinely work across borders, regulatory systems and transaction structures,” Seno said.“This certification program reflects the marketplace in which our members actually conduct business.” Eight learning objectives specifically address cross-border issues, including the International Registry and Cape Town Convention, import and export requirements, CAMO, sanctions and export controls. The new guide also includes a U.S. and international terminology table.Members Help Set the StandardIADA members representing major markets and regions worked with association leadership and Joseph Allan to identify any gaps in the previous curriculum, expand international content and define the knowledge expected of today's professional aircraft broker. Joseph Allan contributes independent expertise in credentialing, instructional design, assessment and testing, while IADA members provide real-world transaction experience. That combination creates a certification process grounded in both professional testing standards and practical aircraft brokerage knowledge.Certification Expands Into Continuing EducationVersion 2.0 is supported by an expanding IADA U education program designed to continue professional development beyond initial certification. The first IADA U Education Series course, a seven-module program on aviation insurance, is already live. Courses covering aircraft finance, contracts and aircraft appraisal are in development.“Putting clients first requires knowledgeable professionals who continue learning throughout their careers,” Seno said.“Version 2.0 strengthens the foundation, while IADA U gives members the opportunity to continue building on that knowledge.”The enhanced certification and education programs support IADA's core principles of putting clients first, elevating one another, raising the bar and setting the standard for professionalism in the aircraft resale industry.About IADAThe International Aircraft Dealers Association is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency and expertise.IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered by features and amenities, class size, age and price. Users can browse data-rich listings of available business aircraft. For more information, visit .

Jim Gregory for IADA

James Gregory Consultancy llc

+1 316-706-9147

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IADA Raises the Bar with New Global Certified Aircraft Broker Program News Provided By October 12, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Manufacturing



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