Novoresume Introduces AI Resume Generator That Leaves Facts To The Job Seeker

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found 1 in 4 who let AI write most of their resume lost a job over it. The new tool leaves facts for the user to enter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Novoresume, an online resume builder used by more than 18 million job seekers, has added an AI Resume Generator that drafts a resume from a job posting and leaves personal facts as blanks for the user to complete. The design follows the company's survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, in which 1 in 4 people who let AI write most of their resume reported losing a job over something on it.The Novoresume resume builder is a online resume maker with 16 ATS-friendly resume templates, AI writing suggestions and an ATS checker inside the editor.Survey findingsThe design follows Novoresume's Resume Report 2026, a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults run in May 2026.. 42.6% used AI the last time they updated their resume.. 27.1% have sent an employer a resume written almost entirely by AI, with no real edits.. People who let AI write most or all of their resume were 3 times more likely to admit something on it was inaccurate (74.8% vs 24.6% of people who used no AI).. 1 in 4 of them (25.2%) say they lost a job over something on their resume."Our survey showed what happens when people hand the whole resume to AI and send it without checking. A quarter of them lost a job over something on it," said Andrei Kurtuy, co-founder of Novoresume and a Certified Professional Resume Writer. "So we built the generator to do the part AI is good at, which is structure and wording for a specific job posting. Every number and every fact stays a blank that only you can fill in."How the AI Resume Generator works1. The user enters a target job title, a short career history and the job posting.2. The generator writes a full draft for that role: professional summary, experience bullets and skills.3. Figures and personal details appear as placeholders, such as "[X]%", for the user to replace with real ones.The draft then opens in the resume builder. There, the AI assistant turns duty lists into measurable achievements, flags weak sections and checks the resume against ATS rules. In Novoresume's survey of HR professionals, 82.3% of recruiters said they use an applicant tracking system to screen candidates.The generator is built for tailoring. In the same report, workers who keep four or more versions of their resume averaged 4.2 interview invitations per job search. Those with a single version averaged 2.0.Recruiter reviewsFourteen recruiters, HR leaders and career coaches tested the resume builder and its templates. Their reviews are published with names and credentials."Compared to Word, Docs, and Canva I think this is a real step up for anyone who isn't confident about resume structure, because it actively teaches good practice as you build, and doesn't let you guess, which none of those tools do," wrote Aneta Trenkoska, an HR director with more than 20 years of experience, who tested the builder with both a senior profile and a student profile."They offer draggable sections for publications and conferences, templates that naturally stretch across two pages, and prompts that nudge candidates to quantify their achievements as they type. It essentially acts like a built-in resume coach," wrote Hena Dapo, a tech recruiter based in the Netherlands."Combined with the practical guidance, ATS tools and resume matcher, it gives job seekers far more confidence than relying on a blank Word document or generic online template," wrote Bev Campling, an executive career coach with more than 20 years in recruitment."Pointing students here saves me time because Novoresume provides step-by-step resume building guidance," wrote Mo Brown, a talent consultant and resume workshop instructor.What users reportIn the Novoresume User Success Study, a survey of 914 users, 77% of those who landed a job say Novoresume helped them get it. 46% of those hired had an offer within one month of building their resume, and 71% of them used the free version. Respondents opted in, so this is not a random sample of all users.About NovoresumeNovoresume is an online resume builder launched in 2016 and used by more than 18 million job seekers in over 180 countries. It offers ATS-friendly resume templates, CV templates and cover letter templates, along with an AI resume generator, an ATS resume checker and a resume job matcher. Novoresume is rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot from more than 1,580 reviews. The company is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Learn more at novoresume.

Andrei Kurtuy

Novorésumé ApS

+45 91 94 20 69

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Novoresume Introduces AI Resume Generator That Leaves Facts to the Job Seeker News Provided By Novorésumé ApS October 12, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Education, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.