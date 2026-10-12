Exito Media Concepts Announces Enterprise Tech Week KSA, Co-Powered By The 35Th Edition Of The Cyber Security Summit

15th October 2026 | Rosh Olaya Hotel

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 12 October 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Exito Media Concepts, a global leader in B2B technology events and innovation-driven business platforms, proudly announces the Enterprise Tech Week KSA, co-powered by the 35th Edition of the Cyber Security Summit. Taking place at the Rosh Olaya Hotel on 15th October 2026, the summit will bring together over 200+ CISOs, CIOs, cybersecurity leaders, risk executives, and government stakeholders to address the growing challenge of securing increasingly connected, AI-powered, and digital-first environments across the Kingdom.

Enterprise Tech Week KSA is Exito's consolidated platform for the Kingdom's enterprise technology leadership, designed so that the executives responsible for growth and the executives responsible for risk are in the same venue in the same week – rather than in separate conversations months apart.



The Summit is designed as a premier executive platform dedicated to strengthening cyber resilience across Saudi Arabia's rapidly evolving digital economy. As the Kingdom accelerates its Vision 2030 agenda and digital transformation initiatives, organizations are facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats driven by AI adoption, cloud migration, critical infrastructure modernization, and an expanding regulatory landscape. The summit will examine how enterprises can deal with these threats and emerging technologies while maintaining business agility and public trust.

Held under the theme “Securing Enterprise Resilience in a Digital-First Era,” the summit will convene senior cybersecurity leaders to explore emerging threats, practical security strategies, and technologies shaping the future of cyber resilience.



Attendees will gain practical insights into emerging cyber threats, AI-Powered Security Operations, and enterprise resilience strategies from leading cyber security practitioners and Decision makers.

This event is an exceptional platform for learning and networking. Focusing on the key challenges faced by the industry and identifying effective solutions, it will equip the attendees with the essential tools to transform organizations.

Key Focus Areas at the Summit:

The 35th Edition will feature expert-led presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering the cyber security and digital-first environment in the kingdom, including:

Securing the Future by Navigating the Quantum Leap



Where Intelligence Meets Defence: The AI–Cybersecurity Integration

Securing the Energy Backbone: Cyber Resilience for Critical Infrastructure

Digital Forensics & Incident Response in the Era of AI Building Saudi Cyber Talent – Workforce Development & Saudization for Vision 2030

Advisory Board

The event is guided by a distinguished Advisory Board including:



Mohammed Alobaid, Group Chief Information Officer – TAQA

Javed Akbar, Chief Governance Risk & Compliance Officer, TASNEE Nasser J. AlGhamdi, General Manager of Cyber Security (CISO), Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

CPD Certification

The Enterprise Tech Week KSA, Co-Powered by the 35th Edition of the Cyber Security Summit is certified by the CPD Certification Service. Attendees will receive a CPD certificate after attending the event and are eligible to earn up to 8 hours of CPD points.



Event Overview:

As part of Exito's flagship global series, the summit will convene over 200+ CISOs, CIOs, cybersecurity leaders, risk executives, and government stakeholders to address the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping the future of cyber security and digital-first era in the Kingdom.

Through Expert led keynotes, executive panels, and real world case studies, the attendees will gain actionable insights to strengthen how organizations across energy, government, BFSI, healthcare, telecom and critical infrastructure sectors are strengthening their cyber defenses while enabling digital innovation.

Date: 15th October 2026

Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: Rosh Olaya Hotel

Website:

About Exito Media Concepts:

Exito: meaning“success” is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. Cyber Security Summit is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets. Enterprise Tech Week KSA opens on 14th October with the 40th Edition of the BFSI Innovation and Technology Summit, followed on 15th October by the Cyber Security Summit.

For media enquiries, please reach out to:

Ankita Ghosh, Media & PR at Exito Media Concepts.

Phone: +91 9910943411

Email:...

Website: