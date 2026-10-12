Delhi Police Solve Usmanpur Robbery Case, Arrest Two Accused Stolen Mobile Phone Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Delhi Police solved a robbery case in New Usmanpur area by arresting two accused, including a proclaimed bad character (BC) of Bhajanpura police station. The mobile phone robbed from the victim has also been recovered, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place on October 8, when Man Singh, 28, a resident of South Gamri in Delhi who works as a taxi driver, was walking from 4.5 Pusta towards the parking area at 5th Pusta to collect his vehicle at around 5 a.m.

When he reached a garbage dump, three persons allegedly intercepted him. One of them grabbed him from behind and choked him, while another pressed a knife-like object against his stomach.

Meanwhile, the third accused took his mobile phone and wallet containing Rs 1,500 and his driving licence from his trouser pocket. They also snatched an earring from his ear before fleeing towards Khajuri Chowk.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under FIR No. 639/2026 dated October 8 under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

A police team under the supervision of Seelampur ACP cracked the case, arresting the key suspect.

The team analysed footage from more than 150 CCTV cameras and developed local intelligence, leading to the identification and arrest of the two accused on October 9.

The accused have been identified as Arif alias Khujli, 25, a resident of Gali No. 4, 5th Pusta, Gamri, Delhi, and Dilshad Sheikh, 24, a resident of Gali No. 24, 5th Pusta, Gamri, Bhajanpura, Delhi.

During verification, Arif was found to be a "bad character" of Bhajanpura police station, with six previous cases related to robbery, theft and offences under the Arms Act. Dilshad was previously involved in two robbery cases, police said.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to their involvement in the crime and disclosed information about a third associate. On October 10, during police custody remand, the victim's robbed mobile phone was recovered at Arif's instance.

Further investigation is underway.