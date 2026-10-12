Ananya Panday On Making Hosting Debut At IIFA Awards 2027: 'This Experience Is Even More Special'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday is all set to make her hosting debut at the IIFA Awards 2027.

Reflecting on her journey with IIFA, Ananya said returning to the stage in a new role as co-host makes the experience even more special, particularly as her journey with the awards began in Abu Dhabi, where the upcoming event will be held. Speaking about making her hosting debut at IIFA, Ananya said,“Being a part of IIFA has always been incredibly special to me. My IIFA journey began in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with my very first-ever performance on that iconic stage. I still remember the excitement of that moment. I had grown up watching IIFA, so to find myself a part of that incredible celebration of Indian cinema felt like a dream come true. Over the years, IIFA has become such a beautiful part of my journey.”

“With every experience, I've had the opportunity to grow, discover new sides of myself and create memories that I will always cherish. There is something truly magical about the IIFA stage, the energy, the scale, the audiences and the incredible coming together of talent from across our industry. To now be returning to IIFA 2027 in a completely new role as a co-host to IIFA Awards makes this experience even more special.”

“To have the opportunity to be on that stage and celebrate some of the biggest stars, stories and achievements of Indian cinema is something I'm genuinely excited about. And to do it in Abu Dhabi, where my IIFA journey began, makes it even more meaningful. I can't wait to be back, create new memories and celebrate the magic of Indian cinema with audiences around the world.”

Varun Dhawan added,“IIFA has always been a celebration that feels very close to the heart of every actor because it brings our entire film fraternity together in one place and then takes that celebration to the world. I have had some incredible memories with IIFA over the years, from performing on its stage to being part of its unforgettable celebrations in Abu Dhabi.”

The 'Student of the Year' actor further mentioned,“There is an incredible energy at IIFA that is difficult to describe until you experience it - the audience, the artists, the music and that feeling of Indian cinema coming together on one global stage. To return to Yas Island and host the IIFA Awards is a huge honour. Abu Dhabi has become such a special part of IIFA's journey, and I am thrilled to be coming back to a place where we have created so many incredible memories. IIFA has grown beyond an awards night into a celebration of everything that makes Indian cinema so loved around the world. I cannot wait to share the stage, celebrate our incredible talent and hopefully create a few more unforgettable IIFA moments along the way.”

Karan Johar, on bringing his signature energy back to the IIFA stage, said,“IIFA and I go back a long way, and some of my most memorable moments on stage have happened here. Six times as host sounds like a lot, but the excitement, the nerves and the sheer unpredictability of a live IIFA night never get old! There's a wonderful madness and magic to IIFA that you simply have to experience. Coming back to Abu Dhabi makes it even more special, and I'm ready for the laughter, the surprises and everything IIFA 2027 has in store.”

The 27th Edition Of IIFA Weekend & Awards is set to take over Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 – 23, next year.