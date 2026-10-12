'If Votes Were Stolen, How Did You Become Lop', Union Minister Asks Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if votes were stolen, how did he become the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, "They are holding the Constitution in one hand while talking about destroying it. If votes were stolen, how did he become the Leader of the Opposition (LoP)? In Bihar, the Election Commission asked for evidence. Why did he not provide it? Will merely displaying the Constitution be enough? A thief is speaking out against theft.”

“Rahul Gandhi seems to have taken it upon himself to spread lies. On the day they were marching, he claimed that 300 MPs were with them. Then why don't they bring a no-confidence motion? Now he is claiming that 200 officers are backing them. I am saying that even their own Shashi Tharoor did not join them. What is this? They want to cultivate lies. He has simply picked up a copy of the Constitution, yet he engages in actions against it," he added.

Singh also attacked Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying, "They spread lies and create confusion. I feel sorry for Kharge Sahib. At his age, the way he is behaving and going to such lengths to flatter people like Rahul Gandhi has crossed all limits. Rahul Gandhi only spreads lies. They want to create anarchy in the country.”

Singh claimed that the Opposition wants to turn the situation in our country like neighbouring nations, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or Nepal where major demonstrations took place in recent years.

“They want to turn this country into Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or Nepal. That is their intention. The youth of the country are not with them. What did the Delhi University Students' Union elections show? Recently, four by-elections were held. What did the results show?..." he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers gathered at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters and raised slogans against the Chief Election Commissioner ahead of the proposed march.

The protest is part of the INDIA bloc's continuing campaign against the SIR, demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar.