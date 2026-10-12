'Poora Desh Jantar Mantar Banega': Abhijeet Dipke Slams Delhi Police Move To De-Notify Protest Site

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday criticised the Delhi Police's decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue, warning that the move would not stop demonstrations.

“Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega,” Dipke said in a post on X.

“They have removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Yes, it's no longer a protest site as anyway it was turned into a war zone by the coward dictator. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega! (sic)” Dipke wrote.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why did Delhi Police de-notify Jantar Mantar as a protest site?⌵

A Ministry of Home Affairs committee examined alternative venues for protests and demonstrations. Based on its recommendations, Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar and designated three replacement sites.

2Which new protest sites has Delhi Police designated in Delhi?⌵

The three designated sites are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in Shahdara. Delhi Police said revised procedures for holding protests at these locations would be issued separately.

3Can protests still be held at Jantar Mantar?⌵

Jantar Mantar is no longer an officially designated venue for protests and demonstrations. The police order names Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as the new designated venues.

4What did Abhijeet Dipke say about Jantar Mantar losing its protest-site status?⌵

Dipke criticised the decision and said it would not stop demonstrations. He wrote,“Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega,” meaning the whole country would become Jantar Mantar.

5What rules will apply to protests at Delhi's new designated sites?⌵

Delhi Police said detailed, revised standard operating procedures for organising protests and demonstrations at Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground would be issued separately.

The reaction came after a Delhi Police circular issued on Monday announced that Jantar Mantar, located in Lutyens' Delhi, would no longer be a designated venue for protests and demonstrations.

The police also identified three alternative locations across the capital for holding such gatherings.

What are Delhi's 3 new designated protest sites?

According to the circular, the Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a committee to examine alternative venues where citizens could exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations.

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Based on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated protest venue.

The three alternative sites are:

Ramlila Ground

Burari Ground

CBD Ground in Shahdara

The circular added that detailed and revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising protests and demonstrations at the three locations would be issued separately.

Why has Jantar Mantar been in focus?

Jantar Mantar has been a focal point for youth-led protests since June, with demonstrations organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, founded by Dipke. The protests centred on alleged examination irregularities and culminated in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The venue has also witnessed renewed mobilisation over allegations of electoral irregularities involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Opposition claims of“vote chori” (vote theft) linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR ) exercise.

The latest protests gained momentum after an investigative report by The Indian Express raised questions about the Election Commission's handling of decisions related to the SIR exercise.

De-notification follows mass detentions over protest calls

The Delhi Police's decision comes after a weekend of mass detentions. The police described the detentions as preventive measures to maintain law and order amid protest calls by several groups, primarily the Cockroach Janta Party, against Kumar.

The demonstrations followed the Indian Express investigation, which reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the preceding 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the SIR exercise.

According to the report, the objections related to decisions that the two commissioners said had been issued without their knowledge or recommendation.