7X Launches ADEED FINANCE To Bridge Supply Chain Needs And Business Financing

A specialised digital platform, powered by FINTX, to streamline the referral of SME financing applications to participating financial institutions First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Fujairah and Numou join the ADEED Finance ecosystem The platform connects financing needs with business and operational activities, including trade finance, working capital, supply chain finance and receivables

United Arab Emirates, October, 2026: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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7X, the leading group in trade, transport and logistics, launched ADEED Finance, a specialised digital platform powered by its fintech arm, FINTX. The platform connects financing needs of businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with solutions offered by participating banks and financial institutions.

ADEED Finance is a dedicated channel within the wider ADEED ecosystem, the UAE Supply Chain Support Platform. It expands the scope of support available to businesses beyond logistics and operational services by addressing financing requirements connected to their commercial activities and supply chains. The platform supports referrals across several financing pathways, including trade finance, working capital finance, supply chain finance, receivables and invoice financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees and Sharia-compliant solutions. The options available are determined by the products, eligibility requirements and assessment criteria of each financial institution.

The first phase of ADEED Finance brings together First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Fujairah and Numou, establishing a growing network of financial ecosystem partners capable of addressing a broad range of business and SME financing requirements.

Connecting Finance with Trade and Supply Chains:

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said:“The resilience and competitiveness of an economy depend on supply chains that can adapt, and on businesses having access to the tools they need to meet their commitments, seize opportunities and grow. As logistics, finance and data become increasingly interconnected, the strength of this relationship is shaping the speed, continuity and efficiency of trade.”

Al Wahedi added:“ADEED Finance creates a structured link between the operational needs of businesses and the financial solutions that can support them. By bringing these capabilities together through a network of partners, we are strengthening the ability of SMEs to contribute actively to national value chains, supporting business continuity and reinforcing the competitiveness of the UAE economy.”

Financing requirements frequently arise from the day-to-day realities of trade and supply chain operations. Businesses may need liquidity to procure materials and inventory, fulfil contracts and orders, manage collection cycles, finance imports or pursue expansion plans. By capturing these requirements through a structured digital process, ADEED Finance enables applications to be directed to participating institutions according to their respective products and assessment criteria.

A Structured Digital Route to Finance:

Malaz Mubaid, CEO of FINTX, stated:“The practical value of ADEED Finance lies in creating a clear and structured point of connection between businesses and financial institutions. Presenting each financing requirement within its commercial and operational context, supported by the information and documentation required by the relevant institution, creates a more efficient and transparent application journey for all parties.”

Mubaid added:“We have developed the platform as scalable digital infrastructure capable of accommodating the different products, requirements and business models of our partners, while preserving each institution's complete independence in credit assessment and decision-making. As the partner network grows, we will continue to broaden the financing pathways available and strengthen their alignment with the practical needs of businesses operating across trade and supply chains.”

The launch of ADEED Finance marks a new phase in the development of the ADEED ecosystem, introduced by 7X earlier this year. The ecosystem supports supply chain continuity, facilitates trade flows and strengthens the overall readiness of the UAE business environment.

ADEED connects government entities, businesses, service providers and operational capabilities through a unified digital platform, enabling support requirements to be submitted, assessed and directed to the entities best equipped to respond. ADEED Finance complements this model by linking operational requirements with relevant financing pathways, helping businesses execute their activities, maintain continuity and pursue sustainable growth.