Talabat Names Du Pay Digital Wallet Partner For Riders In UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of du, has expanded its partnership with talabat, the leading everyday needs app in the MENA region, becoming the digital wallet and payment platform for talabat's fleet partners in the UAE. Under the expanded partnership, riders working with talabat's fleet partners will be provided a single digital destination to access, manage and use their money. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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A signing ceremony took place at talabat's office, attended by Roberto Mancone, Chief Executive Officer at du Pay, and Simonida Subotic, Vice President & Managing Director – UAE at talabat.

The agreement follows strong adoption of du Pay among riders working through talabat and marks the next stage of the partnership. The expanded collaboration also simplifies payments by giving fleet partners a single wallet solution, reducing the need to manage payments separately through different providers. This creates a simpler experience for riders, while expanding their access to digital financial services.

The du Pay wallet provides immediate access to a broader range of financial services from one place for riders. Each account includes an IBAN and a free digital debit card with cashback on spending, alongside access to cash loans. Riders can send money home, pay bills, recharge their mobile balance, including 50% extra balance on du prepaid recharges, and use their du Pay debit card for everyday expenses.

Roberto Mancone, Chief Executive Officer at du Pay, said:“Reaching thousands of riders through du Pay every month demonstrates the solidity of our partnership. Being named talabat's official digital payment solution mechanism for talabat's fleet partners is a strong vote of trust in the experience and reliability we have built together. Our focus is to build on that scale, continue simplifying how riders receive and manage their money, and demonstrate how du Pay can help businesses manage payments across large and diverse workforces more efficiently.”

Simonida Subotic, VP & Managing Director UAE at talabat, said:“Riders are at the heart of our operations, and we continuously look for ways to make their everyday experience more convenient. Our partnership with du Pay has enabled riders to receive their payments from their employers, our fleet partners, digitally each month. The new phase of collaboration gives us a more streamlined way for our fleet partners to manage these payments while giving riders convenient access to financial services through a single wallet.”

du Pay continues to grow its digital financial services ecosystem, with more than one million registered customers using it for a range of services. The expanded talabat partnership demonstrates how its proposition can support businesses managing payments across distributed workforces, providing employers with a single digital payment channel while giving employees direct access to their earnings and financial services.

Companies interested in exploring similar payment partnerships with du Pay can contact... to learn more about available solutions.

About du Pay:

du Pay is the digital financial services arm of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), dedicated to making financial services simpler, more accessible, and affordable for everyone in the UAE.

Through instant onboarding using a UAE mobile number and Emirates ID, du Pay enables customers to open a digital wallet within a minute, and get a free IBAN with no account opening fees, no monthly charges, and no minimum balance requirements-making it an ideal solution for salary transfers and everyday financial management. du Pay offers a growing suite of financial services, including local and international money transfers, peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments via card, multiple cash-in and cash-out options, with loans and investment solutions set to further expand its ecosystem.

du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading everyday needs app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering users a convenient and personalized experience to order food, groceries, and other everyday essentials from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over seven million monthly active users as of December 2025.

Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, talabat successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in December 2024. As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to continuously enhance its platform, expand its ecosystem, and drive innovation. Through its strong network of partners and riders, talabat connects users with what they need, when they need it, supporting a seamless everyday experience across the region.