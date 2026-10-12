MENAFN - Mid-East Info) QD-Mini LED TVs power competition zones and activations as players across the UAE compete for a place at the World Final in Miami Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: TCL has joined Red Bull Wings Cup as the Official Display Partner for its UAE campaign, bringing its flagship QD-Mini LED TV technology into a global EA SPORTS FCTM 27 competition that gives everyday players the chance to represent their country on the world stage.

Red Bull Wings Cup is underway across almost 80 countries in partnership with EA SPORTS and PlayStation, with registration open in the UAE. The competition is built for players of every skill level, offering routes to qualify from home or on campus, with only the very best earning a place at their National Final for the chance to represent the UAE at the Red Bull Wings Cup World Final at Inter Miami's Nu Stadium in Miami, USA, in early 2027.

The tournament experience in the UAE is supported by TCL, integrating the TCL C6K QD-Mini LED TV across competition zones and on-site activations to power ultra-smooth, high-refresh-rate gameplay and an immersive viewing experience for players and spectators.

“Gaming and football both live and die on split-second moments, and that's exactly where our QD-Mini LED technology makes a difference,” said Vic Shen, General Manager of TCL Middle East.“Partnering with Red Bull Wings Cup lets us put that technology directly in front of players and fans across the UAE, in an environment that reflects everything our brand stands for when it comes to pushing performance further.”

UAE players have three routes into the National Final: the University League, where currently enrolled students compete in on-campus qualifiers playing EA SPORTS FCTM 27 Rush; the Open League, where players compete online through PlayStation Tournaments using their own squad in EA SPORTS FCTM 27 Ultimate Team; and a Last-Chance qualifier on 31 October at Zed Gaming in Abu Dhabi.

The competition is open to UAE residents aged 18 and over, with local terms and conditions applying. Emirati footballer Yahya Alghassani has joined the UAE campaign as it builds toward its climax in Miami, bringing together the football, gaming and creator communities around the tournament.

Limited Edition Red Bull Wings Cup cans are also rolling out across the UAE, each carrying an eight-digit code that eligible consumers can redeem for EA SPORTS FCTM 27 in-game rewards, including player cards and season points, along with the chance to win a trip to watch the World Final in Miami.

Registration remains open via the Red Bull Wings Cup UAE 2026 event page. For more information, including how to redeem rewards and enter the competition, visit .

About TCL:

TCL is a global leader in consumer electronics and the television industry, operating across more than 160 markets worldwide. Specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of cutting-edge technology, TCL's ecosystem spans immersive TVs, audio systems, smart home appliances, mobile devices, and commercial displays.

Sport sits at the core of TCL's brand identity, driven by its global mission to“Inspire Greatness.” Technology and sports share the same DNA: the pursuit of excellence, pushing past limits, and turning raw determination into breakthrough achievement. This philosophy shapes both TCL's innovation, bringing fans directly into the action through immersive, large-screen experiences and its global sports partnerships across elite athletes, clubs, and federations.

TCL's commitment to sports bridges top-tier international competition with grassroots initiatives. Across every activation, the objective remains clear: to harness the emotional power of sport, elevate fan experiences, and prove that greatness belongs to everyone, from world-class athletes to everyday fans pushing their own boundaries.