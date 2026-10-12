FII INSTITUTE LAUNCHES REPORT ON TURNING ENTERPRISE AI INVESTMENT INTO BUSINESS VALUE

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New THINK report features contributions from Brookfield, JD and Visa, examining how businesses can scale AI responsibly and deliver measurable results

RIYADH, October, 2026 – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda, Impact on Humanity, has launched“Transforming Business: AI in the Enterprise,” a new THINK report examining how artificial intelligence is reshaping investment, business operations and the future of work.

The report explores how organizations can move from experimentation to deployment, translating AI investment into improvements in productivity, customer experience and financial performance. It identifies workflow redesign, workforce development and responsible governance as essential to achieving lasting value.

Featuring contributions from FII Institute partners Brookfield, JD and Visa, the publication brings together perspectives on portfolio value creation, trusted payments, retail and logistics, and the coordination of AI agents across enterprise systems.

AI adoption is expanding, but scaling remains a challenge. Research cited from McKinsey shows that 88% of organizations use AI in at least one business function, up from 78% in 2024. While 62% are experimenting with AI agents, 23% are scaling agentic AI in at least one function. Enterprise AI spending is accelerating. The report cites IDC estimates of $400 billion in global enterprise AI spending in 2026, highlighting the importance of connecting investment to operational results. Security and trust are central to adoption. Deloitte research cited in the report identifies data privacy and security as concerns for 73% of respondents, followed by legal, intellectual property or regulatory compliance at 50%. Investors are prioritizing execution. Brookfield has identified more than 800 AI use cases at different stages of execution and established an AI Value Creation Office with more than 30 investment, operations and technology professionals. AI is becoming embedded in physical operations. JD reports applying AI across more than 3,000 scenarios spanning retail, logistics, healthcare, industrial supply chains and more. AI is supporting trusted payments at scale: Visa reports having several hundred AI models in production, supporting more than 100 products across the payments ecosystem. Its contribution highlights the need for spending limits, approval thresholds and clear permissions as AI agents begin making purchases.

Key takeaways include:

As AI agents move from answering questions to completing defined workflows, the report calls for clear accountability, human oversight and measurable business outcomes. It also examines how infrastructure choices shape the cost, control and resilience of enterprise AI.

Through its THINK pillar, FII Institute connects research, investment and innovation to advance practical solutions and create a positive Impact on Humanity.

About FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.