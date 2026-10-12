Etisalat Becomes The First Operator Globally To Bring Faster Upload Speeds To Smartphones

2×2 uplink MIMO with Carrier Aggregation for smartphones is available exclusively on etisalat UAE's 5.5G network New capability supports up to three times faster sharing and AI experiences on compatible smartphones

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: In a global first, etisalat UAE has become the first operator to commercially launch 2×2 uplink MIMO with carrier aggregation for smartphones[1]. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The new capability enables up to three times upload speed for compatible smart phones exclusively on etisalat UAE's 5.5G network. The technology enables greater capacity and bandwidth to communicate and upload high-resolution photos, share videos, send large files faster, and use a growing range of AI-powered applications more quickly.

The 2×2 uplink MIMO sends two streams of data simultaneously, while carrier aggregation combines network capacity across different frequency bands. Together, these technologies allow the device to send more data at once and increase upload performance.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Chief Technology Officer, etisalat UAE, said:“Mobile experiences are changing. Smartphones are no longer primarily consuming content; they are creating, sharing and increasingly sending richer data to AI and cloud applications in real time. That changes what we need from the network. By bringing this capability to smartphones for the first time globally, we are increasing upload capacity where it matters and ensuring our 5.5G network is ready for how customers will use their devices next.”

The advancement comes as the latest smartphones are increasingly designed around richer content, cloud services and AI capabilities. Many of these experiences depend not only on how quickly a phone can receive information, but also on how quickly it can send it.

For example, when a user asks AI assistant to interpret an image, analyse a document or respond to what their camera is seeing, that content first needs to be uploaded. Getting greater upload capacity can get that content to the cloud faster, helping make these interactions more responsive.

The launch reflects etisalat UAE's continued investment in 5.5G, ensuring that network performance keeps pace with the rapidly evolving capabilities of smartphones and the applications customers use on them. As mobile experiences become increasingly data-rich and connected, etisalat UAE continues to evolve its network to support how customers create, communicate and interact through their devices, while building the foundation for the next generation of mobile experiences, turning network innovation into everyday value through faster uploads, richer sharing and support for the next generation of AI experiences.

While mobile networks have traditionally focused on enhancing downlink capacity, the way customers use their smartphones is creating a growing need for stronger uplink performance. As customers increasingly share high-resolution photos, videos and other rich content, uplink capacity can become a limiting factor.

By introducing 2×2 uplink MIMO and Carrier Aggregation, etisalat UAE is addressing this emerging need, enabling faster uploads and a more responsive experience for today's data-intensive applications.