Meeting With United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner: A Comprehensive Review Of Ghana-United Kingdom (UK) Excellent Bilateral Relations

On Friday 9th October, 2026, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, held a very positive meeting with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Christian Rogg.

The two used the meeting to conduct a comprehensive review of Ghana-United Kingdom (UK) excellent bilateral relations.

The two noted the impressive increase in UK investments in Ghana with emphasis on the Takoradi port expansion project which is expected to commence this year.

The Minister commended the UK for participating in Ghana's reparatory justice event and the Accra Reset event both convened in the margins of the just-ended 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York.

Their engagement also afforded them the opportunity to prepare for President John Mahama's upcoming official visit to the UK. They also assessed arrangements and priority issues for Ghana's participation in the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), scheduled to take place in Antigua and Barbuda, from 1st – 4th November, 2026.

The two also highlighted the satisfactory progress in Ghana-UK security partnership and committed to enhanced collaboration to combat organized crime and violent extremism in the region.

Ghana and Britain deeply value their longstanding and historical bond of friendship and shared values.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.