Tsplus Brings Its Headquarters Team Together In Lyon To Shape The Next Stage Of Growth

[Lyon, France – October 2026 ] TSplus, a French software editor with international success, brought its Headquarters team together in Lyon on September 14/15 for its latest company-wide meeting, bringing together the people driving the company's product development, sales, marketing and international growth.

Held at Lyon's iconic Radisson Blu Hotel, known as“La Tour Crayon”, the two-day meeting provided an opportunity to review the company's progress throughout 2026, share recent achievements and align on priorities for the final quarter of the year.

The meeting opened with a message from CEO Adrien Carbonne, who reaffirmed TSplus' long-term ambition: “Make IT Simple” so that, by 2030, all system administrators know TSplus. As markets evolve and cybersecurity becomes increasingly central to IT decision-making, TSplus is continuing to strengthen its position as a sovereign, secure and trusted software provider, while maintaining the human approach that remains at the heart of the company.







Strong 2026 results and Growing International Momentum as a French Software Editor

The first part of the meeting highlighted encouraging results for 2026.

TSplus expanded its footprint globally, with a net increase of its turnover, and growth has remained strong.

International development is also accelerating, with strong growth recorded across several regions, particularly in Asia. France and India recorded 45% growth, while Japan and Korea achieved an encouraging first turnover. TSplus is preparing further development in Australia and continuing to strengthen its presence in established markets like the United States, identified as an important market opportunity, while exploring new opportunities to expand its local reach internationally.

The company's international sales organization is also being reinforced, with continued investment in training, processes, collaboration and market-specific development.

Product Innovation at the Heart of TSplus Roadmap

Product Development presented significant advances across the TSplus portfolio.

For Remote Access, significant work has focused on modernizing the user experience, simplifying administration and improving compatibility, performance and security. Improved printing capabilities and new file synchronization features are recent examples. Remote Support is following the same approach, with continued efforts to enhance stability, service continuity and ease of use with new features such as guided trials, Achievements Trail and Webhooks.

More broadly, TSplus is investing in the continued evolution of its technologies, with a focus on developing increasingly self-contained solutions and reducing reliance on third-party technologies. Security remains a central consideration across the entire product portfolio, reflecting the growing importance of cybersecurity requirements for businesses and IT professionals.

Make IT Simple Across the Entire Company

The“Make IT Simple” vision is also shaping the way TSplus communicates and interacts with its customers.

Marketing and Web Development are continuing to align the company's digital presence, visual identity and customer journey with this ambition. In 2026, TSplus recorded a 16% increase in brand awareness, while its website continued to expand its visibility across search engines and AI-powered search experiences.

Sales is similarly focused on making the customer journey more efficient, with continued work on international organization, sales processes, training and customer knowledge.

One TSplus Team, Moving in the Same Direction

Beyond the figures and roadmaps, one message emerged consistently throughout the two days: TSplus' strength lies in the cooperation between its teams and their ability to work toward a common goal.

As the company enters the final quarter of 2026, the Lyon meeting reinforced a shared ambition: continue growing, keep innovating, strengthen TSplus' international presence and make powerful technology simpler and more accessible for IT professionals around the world.

One team. One direction. Make IT simple.

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About TSplus

TSplus is a French software company specializing in secure remote access, application delivery, remote support, server monitoring and cybersecurity solutions. For more than 20 years, TSplus has developed its technology in-house, serving millions of users and customers in more than 140 countries. With a 100% remote organization and a strong commitment to technological sovereignty, TSplus provides powerful and accessible alternatives to complex and costly IT solutions.

TSplus – Make IT simple. Visit and Download a free-trial version of any of their software.