Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


Date: 2026-10-12 06:46:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

12 October 2026

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 14 October 2026

Effective from 14 October 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 14 October 2026 to 14 January 2027:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030564307, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 14 October 2026: 3.1820% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

  • Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20261012

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111794312



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search