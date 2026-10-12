Next Conclave formarly The Global Icons of Impact

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The Enterprise World evolves The Global Icons of Impact into NEXT Conclave 2026, a two-day business and leadership event in Dubai on October 31–November 1.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Enterprise World has announced that The Global Icons of Impact (TGII) will evolve into NEXT Conclave 2026, expanding the platform into a two-day business and leadership event. The event is scheduled for October 31–November 1, 2026, at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel in Dubai, UAE.Building on two previous editions held in Dubai and Singapore, NEXT Conclave expands TGII's original one-day format. The new platform will bring together thought leadership, strategic networking, business interaction and recognition.From Recognition to Wider Business ConversationsThe Global Icons of Impact was established to recognise leadership and bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and industry experts through keynotes, panel discussions, fireside conversations and networking.With NEXT Conclave, The Enterprise World is broadening the platform to include conversations on leadership, emerging technologies, innovation, changing markets and cross-border collaboration. Recognition will remain part of the programme alongside thought leadership, professional networking and business interaction.What NEXT Conclave 2026 Will IncludeThe two-day event is expected to feature:Keynote and thought leadership sessions on ideas and developments relevant to business leaders.Panel discussions and fireside conversations examining emerging business and leadership issues.Curated networking among executives, founders, investors and industry professionals.Business awards continuing the recognition element established by The Global Icons of Impact.Event-related media coverage through The Enterprise World's media platforms.The agenda will address themes including:Leadership Beyond BordersArtificial IntelligenceInnovation and Digital TransformationSustainabilityHealthcareWomen's LeadershipFuture EnterprisesGlobal CollaborationEntrepreneurshipDubai to Host the 2026 EditionNEXT Conclave 2026 is scheduled for October 31–November 1, 2026, at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel, Dubai, UAE.The event is designed for:CEOs, managing directors and presidentsSenior executives and foundersInvestors and policymakersTechnology and innovation leadersBoard members and advisorsWomen leaders and industry expertsThe two-day format is intended to create space for leadership discussions, professional connections, business interaction and recognition.Building on The Global Icons of ImpactThe Enterprise World is developing NEXT Conclave on the foundation of two editions of The Global Icons of Impact held in Dubai and Singapore. The new format retains the recognition component while broadening the platform to include a wider range of leadership and business conversations.“The transition to NEXT Conclave reflects our vision to create a broader platform for leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and explore new opportunities. Recognition remains part of the experience, but the conversation now extends to what lies ahead,” said Dhruv Apte, Founder and CEO of The Enterprise World.About The Enterprise WorldThe Enterprise World is a global business media and events platform connecting business leaders, entrepreneurs, executives and industry professionals through:Business contentLeadership recognitionEventsThought leadership initiativesIts media and event platforms provide opportunities for organizations and leaders to share expertise, participate in industry conversations and build professional visibility.

Dhruv Apte

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The Enterprise World Evolves The Global Icons of Impact into NEXT Conclave 2026 News Provided By ENT Business World Media Pvt Ltd October 12, 2026, 10:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR



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