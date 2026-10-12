Collapse Of The Secret Dominion Sets A $200 Billion Heir Against A Global Network Of Wealth Abusers

Collapse of the Secret Dominion by Craig Hickman

Craig Hickman's thriller pairs international espionage with a rebellion against financial exploitation, corruption, and concealed power.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An heir to a $200 billion empire becomes an adversary of elites bent on controlling humanity in Craig Hickman's Collapse of the Secret Dominion. Centered on Wilson Fielder and his wife, Emily, the thriller brings a family under attack into a global struggle against the Divitiae, also known as the Wealth Abusers. Its central conflict connects extraordinary private wealth with the danger of unchecked public influence.

Missile strikes shatter Wilson and Emily's life on a Greek isle. The attack compounds an already grave family crisis: Wilson's father lies in a coma after an assassination attempt, and Emily has narrowly escaped abduction. Facing a conspiracy whose ambitions extend far beyond their own lives, the couple gathers revolutionaries from around the world into a resistance group, the Mundi Liberatores. Their mission takes them into bastions of European wealth, the hidden dimensions of Sino-Russian-Indian ambitions, and the complex relationships of the United States and its neighboring countries. Infiltration and investigation bring global espionage together with financial manipulation. As the group uncovers the consequences of abused wealth, power, and influence, its campaign becomes a race to stop the Divitiae before society reaches a point of irreversible decay.

Wilson's inheritance gives the confrontation a distinctive tension. The figure challenging the Wealth Abusers is himself the heir to an immense fortune, rather than someone remote from the world of concentrated wealth. That juxtaposition places privilege and resistance within the same central character. The premise sets the scale of his family's resources beside a wider question about how wealth becomes an instrument of domination.

For readers drawn to conspiracy thrillers, the book offers an opposition that operates through both hidden networks and financial leverage. Its international scope extends the threat beyond a single government or location, while the attacks on Wilson's family give that broad conflict a personal point of entry. The combination makes money and influence central to the danger, alongside the violence directed at those caught in the conspiracy.

The novel's framing also gives its rebellion an explicitly ethical focus: rejecting oppressive control, resisting predatory exploitation, and exposing calculated deceit. These concerns distinguish the struggle from a pursuit of one enemy alone. The Divitiae embodies abuses that reach across borders, and the Mundi Liberatores represents an effort to confront those abuses through an equally international alliance. Beyond survival and exposure, the resistance seeks the restoration of justice, equity, and trust. Those aims establish what is at stake in the book's vision of a world damaged by avarice and corruption.

Collapse of the Secret Dominion ties its thriller premise to the unresolved question of whether organized resistance can loosen entrenched power's grip before the damage becomes irreversible.

Craig Hickman spent forty-five years inside the rooms where power operates, advising CEOs and senior executives of the world's most powerful institutions as a New York Times bestselling author, Harvard MBA, and former CEO. He wrote twenty books trying to capture what he witnessed: Empowerment vs. Control; Reciprocity vs. Exploitation; Integrity vs. Deceit, revealing the full spectrum of leadership at the highest levels. Eventually, he realized that nonfiction couldn't tell the whole truth. Fiction could, and, in his view, only fiction could do it without restraint. His shift from business books to political thrillers led to The Insiders Universe, which channels decades of insider experience into fiction. Collapse of the Secret Dominion explores how wealth, influence, and concealed power can be used to dominate, and how resistance can form in response.

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Collapse of the Secret Dominion Sets a $200 Billion Heir Against a Global Network of Wealth Abusers News Provided By BrightKey PR October 12, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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