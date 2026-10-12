Real Estate Meets Rock & Roll: Marty Limehouse & The Clear2close Crew Launch“Salt, Limes & Sold Signs”

Marty Limehouse & The Clear2Close Crew - Salt, Limes & Sold SignsTM

Real estate agent Mark Sincavage launches an upbeat anthem celebrating 55+ active-adult living and his signature Salt, Limes & Sold SignsTM brand.

- Mark SincavageHARDEEVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Who says retirement means slowing down? South Carolina real estate agent Mark Sincavage is turning up the volume on active-adult living with the release of “Salt, Limes & Sold Signs,” the debut single from fictional recording artists Marty Limehouse & The Clear2Close Crew.Blending upbeat pop-rock, coastal influences, and infectious singalong energy, the song celebrates the vibrant lifestyle found in South Carolina's 55+ active-adult communities-from golf-cart cruises and pickleball mornings to poolside afternoons, live music, sunset margaritas, and lasting friendships.But the song is more than a feel-good anthem. It's the musical expression of Sincavage's approach to real estate: He doesn't just sell houses. He helps people discover an exciting new lifestyle.Where Real Estate and Lifestyle Find Their RhythmA licensed real estate agent with REAL Broker LLC in South Carolina, Sincavage specializes in residential real estate, with a focus on 55+ active-adult communities throughout the Lowcountry, particularly Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head.His signature brand, Salt, Limes & Sold SignsTM, brings together two elements: salt and limes represent margaritas and carefree coastal living, while sold signs symbolize successful real estate transactions and exciting new beginnings. Salt, Limes & Sold SignsTM is a trademark owned by Mark Sincavage.To bring that concept to life, Sincavage teamed up with fictional frontman Marty Limehouse and his fictional band, The Clear2Close Crew, to create a song celebrating the lifestyle he helps his clients embrace. The band serves as the musical house band for Sincavage's real estate brand.“Real estate is about so much more than buying or selling a house,” said Sincavage.“Especially when you're helping someone transition into an active-adult community. You're helping them discover new experiences, make new friends, and create lasting memories. I wanted a song that captures the energy, excitement, and happiness that come with this chapter of life.”“Retirement's Never Felt So Right!”The song's lyrics capture the excitement of an active, socially connected retirement lifestyle. Two lines especially reflect the message behind Sincavage's real estate philosophy:“Retirement's never felt so right!”“This is where we're meant to be!”For Sincavage, these lyrics represent what many homebuyers seek when relocating to an active-adult community: belonging, friendships, recreation, and the freedom to enjoy life on their own terms.“People moving into these communities aren't looking to retire from life. They're looking to get more out of it,” Sincavage explained.“They're excited about the activities, friendships, and opportunities to enjoy the lifestyle they've worked so hard to achieve.”The song also celebrates the milestone of finding the right home and beginning a new chapter:“Found our place, now it's our time!Glasses up-celebrate this life.Salt, limes and sold signs!”These lyrics reflect the heart of Sincavage's brand: finding the right place, celebrating a successful real estate experience, and enjoying everything that comes next.Experience, Expertise, and a Passion for the LifestyleLicensed since 2010, Sincavage has more than 15 years of experience helping buyers and sellers navigate residential real estate transactions. In addition to his South Carolina license with REAL Broker LLC, he is licensed in New Jersey and was previously licensed in New York.Known for his personalized approach and commitment to successful outcomes, Sincavage combines professional real estate expertise with firsthand knowledge of the communities he serves.As a resident of Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head, he understands the amenities, social opportunities, and sense of community that make active-adult living appealing.“Buying a home is a major decision, but choosing where and how you want to live is just as important,” said Sincavage.“I want my clients to feel confident about both.”A Soundtrack for the Next ChapterWith the debut of“Salt, Limes & Sold Signs,” Marty Limehouse & The Clear2Close Crew bring a fresh, entertaining dimension to Sincavage's real estate marketing, using music to connect with prospective buyers and celebrate the lifestyle awaiting them.Whether enjoyed poolside, cruising in a golf cart, or gathering with friends, the song delivers one message: Finding the right home is only the beginning. The real celebration is the life you build once you get there.As the song invites listeners...“At this latitude, come along for the ride!”About Marty Limehouse & The Clear2Close CrewMarty Limehouse & The Clear2Close Crew are a fictional recording act created to bring the Salt, Limes & Sold SignsTM lifestyle brand to life through music. Serving as the musical house band for real estate agent Mark Sincavage, the group's upbeat pop-rock sound celebrates friendship, community, and active-adult living in South Carolina's Lowcountry.About Mark SincavageMark Sincavage is a licensed residential real estate agent with REAL Broker LLC in South Carolina, specializing in buying and selling homes, with a particular focus on 55+ active-adult communities. Licensed since 2010, he is also licensed in New Jersey and was previously licensed in New York.As creator and owner of the Salt, Limes & Sold SignsTM trademark, Sincavage combines professional real estate services with a passion for helping clients discover the lifestyle they are meant to live.Website: SaltLimesAndSoldSignsBrokerage: REAL Broker LLCMark Sincavage is an independent real estate agent affiliated with REAL Broker LLC and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Latitude Margaritaville, Minto Communities, or the Margaritaville brand.

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Salt, Limes and Sold Signs (official lyrics video)

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Real Estate Meets Rock & Roll: Marty Limehouse & The Clear2Close Crew Launch“Salt, Limes & Sold Signs” News Provided By Mark Sincavage, Real Estate Salesperson October 12, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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