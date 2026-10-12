Ordering Probe Into Sting Operation Is CM Shivakumar's Discretion, Says K'taka Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said that deciding whether to order a probe into the alleged sting operation targeting Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was the CM's discretion.

He added that an investigation could be initiated only if those affected came forward and lodged complaints.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Jarkiholi said he had no information about the alleged second part of the sting operation and that the government could speak only about the details already known.

"We do not know about that. We have to confine ourselves to what we have said so far. We know about part one and have spoken about it, but we have no information about part two," he said.

Clarifying Shivakumar's remarks on the issue, Jarkiholi said the Chief Minister had not claimed to possess information that ministers had already been targeted through sting operations. Instead, Shivakumar had advised ministers to remain cautious if anyone approached them with offers of money or other inducements.

"The Chief Minister has not said that sting operations have already been conducted. He has only asked ministers to be cautious and vigilant if anyone approaches them with offers of money or otherwise," Jarkiholi said.

He added that Shivakumar had not named any minister as a target of a sting operation.

According to Jarkiholi, those who believed they had been affected should come forward for the matter to be investigated. In the absence of anyone coming forward, the decision on whether to initiate a probe rested with the Chief Minister, he said.

Meanwhile, responding to a question about the AHINDA grouping, Jarkiholi said its members would remain united.

"We will remain united when it comes to AHINDA," he said, adding that there was no dinner meeting planned by the AHINDA group at present.

He further said there would be no such developments until the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was completed.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Shivakumar last week claimed that an attempt was made to trap him through a sting operation after he became CM and that he had photographs and documents to substantiate his allegations.

Earlier, Minister Satish Jarkiholi said people from North India, allegedly associated with a private agency, tried to trap CM Shivakumar through a sting operation, adding that the Chief Minister had cautioned his Cabinet colleagues to remain vigilant as they could also be targeted.

It can be noted that Congress MLA Ganiga Ravi, a staunch follower of CM Shivakumar, last Friday claimed that he would release evidence within a week to expose an alleged conspiracy behind the sting operation controversy in Karnataka, displaying a pen drive and asserting that he had documents, CCTV footage, audio and video recordings to substantiate his allegations.

Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, had criticised the state government, saying reports that CM Shivakumar had warned his Cabinet colleagues to be cautious as BJP leaders might try to trap them, raised serious questions about the government's credibility.