Newly Elected Assam BJP MP Rushes Accident Victim To Hospital In His Car

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 12 (IANS) BJP's Nagaon MP-elect Debasish Sharma came to the rescue of a road accident victim on Monday after spotting the injured man lying unconscious in critical condition along the Nagaon-Morigaon road in Assam.

According to onlookers, Sharma was travelling along the road early in the morning when he noticed the victim lying by the roadside. He immediately stopped his vehicle, stepped out and carried the injured man in his arms before arranging for his transfer to a hospital.

Sharma reportedly used the same vehicle in which he was travelling to take the injured man to the hospital for medical treatment, ensuring that he received immediate assistance.

The identity of the victim and details about his current medical condition were not immediately available.

The incident comes days after Sharma registered a decisive victory in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, defeating All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal by a margin of 1,41,916 votes.

Sharma, the BJP candidate, secured 7,13,622 votes, while Ajmal received 5,70,413 votes. Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora finished third with 1,28,743 votes.

The bypoll witnessed a high-stakes contest, with the BJP and AIUDF locked in a closely watched political battle for the Nagaon seat.

Following the announcement of the results, celebrations broke out across Nagaon town and other parts of the district, as BJP workers and supporters gathered to celebrate the party's victory.

Hundreds of party workers assembled outside the BJP office, waving saffron flags and raising slogans such as“Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and“BJP Zindabad”. The celebrations also featured the bursting of firecrackers, the application of coloured powder among supporters and traditional drumbeats, reflecting the festive mood among BJP cadres.

Sharma's intervention to help the accident victim has drawn attention to his actions beyond the electoral contest, as the newly elected representative prepares to take over his responsibilities following the bypoll victory.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the accident and the victim's condition are awaited.