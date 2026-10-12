Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates Navratri With 'Mata Ki Chowki': Music, Prayer And Surrender

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia marked the first day of Navratri by attending a 'Mata Ki Chowki'. She even treated the netizens to some glimpses from the devotional evening, where she was seen fully immersed in the music and stories about Maa.

The photos and videos showed Tamannaah participating in the aarti and enjoying the bhajans. One of the clips published by Tamannaah also shows actress Mrunal Thakur. Tamannaah's parents were also present at the 'Mata Ki Chowki'.

Tamannaah wrote on her IG,“Through soaring bhajans, stories of Maa and a vivid journey through the mountains to Vaishno Devi, @preetypathania15 makes you experience devotion, not just hear it. With every song, every story and every beat, you can almost feel the climb, the sacred paths unfolding and the pilgrimage carrying you deeper within (sic).”

Talking about her experience, she added that being immersed in music and prayer made her introspect, along with creating a sense of calm.

“There's something beautiful about this duality. The music rises, the energy moves through the room and the atmosphere pulses with devotion - yet, somewhere within, a deep stillness begins to unfold. All that sound and movement draw you inward, guiding you back to your centre, back to yourself. Five hours of music, prayer and surrender that felt like a single, timeless moment. Jai Mata Di,” the post further read.

Earlier, Tamannaah revealed how she had a spiritual experience while shooting for the Chhath song from her movie, 'The Vvaan'.

“I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put in words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her," she shared.