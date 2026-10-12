'No Money': Indian Youtuber Seeks Free Shelter At Thai Temple, Asked To Leave (WATCH)

An Indian travel YouTuber has faced backlash after sharing a video of Thai police and temple authorities asking him to leave a Buddhist temple where he had sought shelter for the night because he had run out of money. The incident took place in Thailand's Udon Thani province and has sparked a heated debate over responsible travel, respect for religious spaces and the limits of relying on strangers for assistance.

The YouTuber, identified as Banshi, runs the channel Anything Banshi, which has around 17,300 subscribers. In a video documenting the encounter, he captured his interaction with local police officers and temple representatives, who insisted that he could not spend the night on the premises</a>.com/embed/b4GMrDBipEY" title=" Thailand Good Police Say Get Out of The Temple Now || First Bad Experience In Thailand Temple " frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen="">

Banshi said he had been travelling across Thailand without money, depending on strangers for food, accommodation and other necessities. As part of his attempt to travel around the world on an extremely tight budget, he approached the Buddhist temple hoping to find a place to sleep for the night.

However, his plans hit a roadblock when police officers and temple committee members arrived and asked him to pack his belongings and leave. They reportedly explained that the temple premises were not meant to accommodate outsiders seeking overnight shelter.

Banshi reportedly maintained that a monk had permitted him to stay for the night and attempted to persuade the authorities to let him remain. Despite a discussion that lasted more than 20 minutes, the officials stood firm and refused to allow him to continue staying at the temple.

The authorities also expressed concern for his safety and suggested that he check into a nearby budget hotel, where a room reportedly cost around 400 Thai baht per night. They even offered to help him reach the accommodation.

However, Banshi declined the offer, saying he wanted to keep his expenses as low as possible. According to the account shared in his video, he eventually moved his belongings to a petrol station, where he planned to spend the night.

The video has triggered a wave of criticism, with several social media users questioning Banshi's decision to travel without sufficient funds while relying on strangers for basic necessities. Others emphasised that travellers must respect local laws, cultural practices and the rules governing religious institutions.

Note: The claims made by social media users have not been independently verified.