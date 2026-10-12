Hanuman Ansh Box Office: How This Low-Budget Devotional Film Became A Massive Hit

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh is enjoying an impressive run at the worldwide box office. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, the devotional drama has collected Rs 446 crore globally in 66 days, according to the figures provided.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film was released in theatres on August 7. It reportedly started slowly but gained momentum through positive word of mouth. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.08 crore on its opening day. It went on to cross Rs 61 crore in India's net collections within its first month.

The film's reported worldwide collection of Rs 446 crore against a budget of Rs 2 crore has made its box office journey particularly noteworthy.

What Is Hanuman Ansh About?

The devotional drama tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba, the revered Hindu spiritual guru known for his devotion to Lord Hanuman. Chaturvedi based the film on his book, Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which explores the spiritual figure's life and influence.

Actor Shobhinav Satya plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film. The project features a supporting cast including Chandan K Anand, Anil Rastogi, Nikhil Dubey, Bhagwan Das Patel, Poornima Tiwari, Gulshan Pandey, Rajeev Mishra and several others.

Who Produced Hanuman Ansh?

Hanuman Ansh was jointly produced by Swambhu Media Network and Holy Cow Home Productions. Vishal Bawa handled cinematography, while Shankh Rajadhyaksha worked as the film's editor.

The film's reported box office performance highlights the commercial potential of devotional cinema when a story connects with its target audience. Its journey from a modest reported budget to a substantial worldwide collection has attracted attention.