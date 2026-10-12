Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins Ram Nath Kovind At 13Th Nanaji Deshmukh Memorial Lecture

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined former President Ram Nath Kovind at the 13th Nanaji Memorial Lecture, organised by the Deendayal Research Institute, to mark the birth anniversary of veteran social worker and nation-builder Nanaji Deshmukh. The event highlighted his contributions to rural development, social harmony and the vision of a self-reliant India.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta recalled how Nanaji Deshmukh dedicated his life to nation-building and the upliftment of underprivileged sections of society. She said his principles of Antyodaya, social harmony and rural self-reliance continue to inspire India's development journey.

The memorial lecture provided an opportunity to reflect on his ideals and their relevance to the country's ongoing efforts to promote inclusive growth.

Nanaji Deshmukh's Contribution To Nation-Building Remembered

Speaking at the event, Rekha Gupta highlighted Nanaji Deshmukh's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society. The principle of Antyodaya, which emphasises the welfare of the most disadvantaged, was central to his approach to social development.

Deshmukh believed that meaningful national progress depended on empowering weaker sections and creating opportunities for people in rural areas. His work focused on strengthening villages and encouraging communities to become more self-reliant.

Gupta described his life and service as an enduring example of dedication to the nation. His emphasis on grassroots development continues to offer lessons for policymakers and communities working towards inclusive progress.

Why 'Gramodaya Se Rashtrawadaya' Remains Relevant

The concept of 'Gramodaya Se Rashtrawadaya' was another important theme associated with Nanaji Deshmukh's vision. The idea underscores how the development of villages can contribute to the overall progress of the country.

Gupta highlighted the relevance of this approach in India's development journey. Strengthening rural economies, promoting self-sufficiency and encouraging social cooperation remain important aspects of balanced growth.

The philosophy also stresses that development should not remain concentrated in urban centres. Instead, villages and people living on the margins of society must have opportunities to participate in and benefit from economic and social progress.

Rekha Gupta Links Nanaji Deshmukh's Vision With Viksit Bharat

Gupta also connected Deshmukh's legacy of public service, rural empowerment and self-reliance with the broader goal of building a Viksit Bharat, or developed India.

She referred to the continuation of these ideals under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasising the importance of taking development initiatives to the grassroots.

Nanaji Deshmukh's birth anniversary served as a reminder of the importance of community participation, rural development and inclusive growth. His ideas continue to highlight the role of empowered villages and equal opportunities in building a stronger nation.