Pune SHOCKER! CCTV Captures Alleged Assault On Minor Girl At Nigdi Temple Metro Worker Arrested

A contract worker for Metro construction was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 18 at a temple in the Yamuna Nagar area of Nigdi. The incident was allegedly caught on CCTV cameras in the temple. The suspect, Vishal Singh, was charged by the Nigdi police under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant parts of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mahesh Bansode, Senior Police Inspector in charge of Nigdi Police Station, confirmed the case and the arrest. He said the suspect worked as a labourer for a contractor at Khandoba Maal. "An incident involving the molestation of a minor girl took place on Oct 11, 2026. A case has been registered under Section 74 of the BNS and Sections 8, 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused, Vishal Singh, works as a labourer and has been arrested," Bansode said.

#Pune: A Metro contract worker has been arrested for molesting minor girl at temple in Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incident was captured on CCTV, which is now going viral. Police have urged people not to circulate the footage, as this is a highly sensitive case involving a minor.

- Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) October 12, 2026

According to reports, the girl had visited the temple to offer prayers when the alleged incident took place. People in the area are worried about the safety of women and children in the area after what happened. Residents have also asked that contractors who work on construction projects be more closely inspected.

మహారాష్ట్రలో ఆలయంలో మైనర్ బాలికపై అత్యాచారయత్నం

పింప్రి-చించ్వడ్‌లోని నిగ్డీ ఆలయంలో బాలికపై లైంగిక దాడికి యత్నం

సీసీటీవీలో రికార్డైన ఘటన

నిందితుడు మెట్రో నిర్మాణ సంస్థ ఉద్యోగి

నిందితుడిని అదుపులోకి తీసుకుని కేసు నమోదు చేసిన పోలీసులు

#Maharashtra #PimpriChinchwad #breakingnews‌

- citizenspulse (@citizenspulse01) October 12, 2026

Section 74 of the BNS deals with assault or criminal force against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty. The POCSO Act provisions cited by the police relate to sexual offences against children. The police are looking into what happened and what evidence they have available as part of their investigation.