Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Forecast, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Size & Share Analysis The global biologics contract manufacturing market size was valued at USD 22.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 24.31 billion in 2026 to USD 53.41 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.34% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the biologics contract manufacturing market with a share of 35.11% in 2025. Biologics contract manufacturing refers to the outsourcing of the development, production, testing, and packaging of biological products to specialized third-party manufacturing companies. These services are tracked under SAC Code 998599 (other professional, technical and business services) and SIC Code 8731 (commercial physical and biological research). The biologics contract manufacturing market demand is driven by the development of biologic drugs, the need for specialized manufacturing capabilities, and outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Contract manufacturing organizations offer flexible manufacturing services and support complex biologic processes, contributing to biologics contract manufacturing market growth. Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Key Takeaways Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 22.03 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 24.26 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 53.41 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 10.34% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 35.11% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 12.75% Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share (2025): 42.8% By Indication Fastest-Growing Segment: Neurology CAGR (2026-2034): 11.84% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Trends Single-Use Bioreactors for Flexible Biologics Production The biologics contract manufacturing market analysis shows a shift toward single-use bioreactors for flexible production of biologic medicines. Disposable process components can reduce cleaning requirements and allow manufacturing setups to be changed between products. This trend is particularly relevant for contract facilities that handle multiple biologic programs across different production scales. Continuous Bioprocessing for Integrated Biologics Manufacturing Biologics contract manufacturers are incorporating continuous processing approaches that connect multiple manufacturing steps into a more integrated workflow. Continuous perfusion, filtration, and chromatography can reduce process interruptions and improve control across production stages. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the biologics contract manufacturing market share, given its direct exposure to shortages of bioreactor components, single-use systems, cell culture media, and specialized filters. The market is expected to experience a capacity-constrained recovery, as limited availability of specialized manufacturing inputs and production equipment can restrict biologics manufacturing capacity. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.34%, but supply chain constraints could reduce growth by 1.5 percentage points, resulting in a growth of around 8.84%. As supply conditions normalize, the biologics contract manufacturing market growth is expected to gradually return to 10.34%. Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Investment and Funding Analysis The biologics contract manufacturing market forecasts strategic investment activity directed toward recombinant protein production and vaccine manufacturing. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market , 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Neion Bio USD 23 Million In June 2026, Neion Bio raised USD 23 million in Series A financing to advance its biologics manufacturing platform and expand its product pipeline. The company develops and manufactures monoclonal antibodies, multispecifics, enzymes, cytokines, fusion proteins, peptides, and other biologics for biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners. Samsung Biologics USD 20 Million In February 2026, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations committed an initial budget of up to USD 20 million to work with Samsung Biologics on a scalable manufacturing process for recombinant-protein vaccines. The program uses Samsung Biologics' large-scale mammalian cell manufacturing infrastructure and quality systems to establish rapidly deployable vaccine manufacturing capacity

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Demand for Specialized Viral Vector Manufacturing and Outsourcing of Fill-Finish and Sterile Biologic Packaging Drive Market

Demand for specialized viral vector manufacturing is driving the biologics contract manufacturing market as developers of gene therapies require specialized capabilities to produce and purify vectors such as adeno-associated viruses (AAV) and lentiviruses. Contract manufacturers with suitable production platforms, vector characterization, and quality-control capabilities can support therapy developers that lack dedicated infrastructure or seek to expand manufacturing capacity.

Outsourcing of fill-finish and sterile biologic packaging is driving market demand as biologic drug developers require specialized facilities to fill formulations into vials, prefilled syringes, and other delivery containers under controlled aseptic conditions. Contract manufacturers with validated sterile filling lines, contamination-control systems, and container-closure expertise can help biologics companies meet quality requirements while avoiding investment in dedicated facilities.

Market Restraints

Process Transfer Complexity and Batch Consistency Requirements Restrain Market Growth

Technology transfer between biologics developers and contract manufacturers can involve differences in equipment, process parameters, and production systems. These differences can lengthen transfer and validation activities, which may delay manufacturing scale-up.

Strict batch consistency requirements can make biologics production sensitive to small changes in raw materials, process conditions, and cell behavior. Such variability can trigger additional testing and process adjustments, which may limit production flexibility and slow project expansion.

Market Opportunities

In Vivo Gene Edited Cell Production and Microbiome-Derived Biologics Create Opportunities for Market Players

In vivo gene-edited therapies create a niche opportunity for contract manufacturers developing biologics used to deliver gene editing systems inside the body. Manufacturers can specialize in producing engineered proteins, delivery components, and other biological materials used in these therapies.

Microbiome-derived biologics offer another distinct opportunity for contract manufacturers. Companies can develop specialized production and purification processes for therapeutic proteins, metabolites, and microbial-derived products. These services can support developers working on treatments based on engineered or therapeutic microorganisms.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis By Product

Monoclonal antibodies accounted for a share of 42.8% in 2025, owing to their extensive use across therapeutic development and commercial biologic production.

Cell & gene-based biologics are projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 14.62% during the forecast period, as contract manufacturers expand capabilities for complex biologic production. Specialized manufacturing requirements are also increasing the role of external providers in these therapies.

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By Indication

Oncology represented the largest share of 35.4% in 2025, supported by the extensive development and manufacturing of biologic therapies for cancer treatment.

Neurology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period, fueled by the development of biologic therapies targeting neurological disorders. Growing complexity in biologic production is also encouraging pharmaceutical companies to use specialized manufacturing partners.

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North America Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

The North America biologics contract manufacturing market accounted for a share of 35.11% in 2025.

United States Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

FDA is strengthening domestic biologics manufacturing. The PreCheck Pilot Program boosts the development of new domestic manufacturing facilities. The participating companies include Fujifilm Biotechnologies, Cellares, and Kyowa Kirin, supporting additional capacity for biopharmaceutical manufacturing and outsourced biologics production.

Canada Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

Canada's biomanufacturing ecosystem is expanding through Boreal Biomanufacturing, an early-phase contract development and manufacturing organization that is expanding its role as a national and global biomanufacturing center. Its manufacturing capabilities cover cell-based products, viral vectors, and other biological products, creating additional opportunities for outsourced biologics development and manufacturing services.

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Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

The Asia Pacific biologics contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

China Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

China's market is expanding through new commercial-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity. WuXi Biologics completed the first good manufacturing practice production campaign at its 25th drug substance facility in Shanghai, which is designed to provide scalable manufacturing services for biologics across clinical and commercial stages.

Japan Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

Japan's Agency for Medical Research and Development supports the development of cell and gene therapy manufacturing platforms, viral-vector production technologies, and CDMO capabilities, with initiatives extending into commercialization and industrial-scale production. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry published a domestic CDMO directory to help pharmaceutical startups and research institutions identify manufacturing partners. This creates opportunities for contract manufacturers offering process development, scale-up, biologics production, and quality-control services.

India Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

Biopharma SHAKTI program is shaping Indian biologics contract manufaturing market, which has a plan for over five years to strengthen domestic biologics and biosimilar manufacturing. The initiative includes investment in biomanufacturing infrastructure and next-generation therapies, supporting expansion of contract development and manufacturing organization services, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and monoclonal antibodies in India

Europe Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

The Europe biologics contract manufacturing market is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period.

Germany Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

Germany's biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem includes Boehringer Ingelheim's Biberach site, where one facility is dedicated to monoclonal antibodies and mammalian cell culture. The facility provides large scale multi-product manufacturing for external partners, strengthening Germany's position in contract development manufacturing.

United Kingdom Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

The UK biologics contract manufacturing market is expected to benefit from efforts to expand domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing and strengthen supply-chain resilience through 2030. The UK Government's Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund provides up to £520 million to support manufacturing investment across the life sciences sector, while the Life Sciences Sector Plan aims to position the UK as Europe's leading life sciences economy by 2030.

Latin America Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

The Latin America biologics contract manufacturing market is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 10.21% during the forecast period. Brazil's Ministry of Health is establishing a Competence Center for RNA Therapies and Vaccines to strengthen national capabilities in advanced biotechnologies and connect research with industrial production.

Mexico Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

In Mexico, the government's Plan México includes an agreement with Moderna, Laboratorios Liomont, and Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México to establish local messenger RNA vaccine production, progressing from fill-and-finish activities toward domestic production of messenger RNA and lipid nanoparticles.

Middle East & Africa Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

The Middle East & Africa biologics contract manufacturing market is expected to experience a growth rate of 9.54% during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia's National Biotechnology Strategy prioritizes biomanufacturing and localization to establish domestic capabilities for biologics and biosimilars.

South Africa Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

Southern African Biomanufacturing Training Hub is being established to strengthen biomanufacturing skills and support the growth of biotechnology, vaccine, and biopharmaceutical sectors. The expansion of regional manufacturing capabilities and technical infrastructure supports CDMOs.

Competitive Landscape

The biologics contract manufacturing market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with biopharmaceutical manufacturing service providers and specialized biologics production companies. Key players such as Lonza Group Ltd., Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., WuXi Biologics, Catalent, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are estimated to account for 15% of the global biologics contract manufacturing market share.

Established players compete mainly through cell line development, process development, and fill & finish services. Regional players in the biologics contract manufacturing market ecosystem focus on flexible manufacturing capacity, cost-efficient services, and localized technical support.

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland) Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) WuXi Biologics (China) Catalent, Inc. (US) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (US) Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence (Germany) AGC Biologics (US) ProBioGen AG (Germany) Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US) Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland) Recipharm AB (Sweden) Syngene International Limited (India) GenScript Biotech Corporation (China)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Biologics Contract Manufacturing MarketKey Industry Developments

October 2026: Fujifilm installed new manufacturing equipment at its Hirono Plant to establish Japan's first one-stop antibody-drug conjugate contract development and manufacturing service.

August 2026: Gilead Sciences broke ground on a new biologics manufacturing facility in California.

July 2026: Lonza expanded its strategic collaboration with a United States biopharmaceutical company to add two commercial biologics programs.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 22.03 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 24.31 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 53.41 Billion CAGR 10.34% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), WuXi Biologics (China), Catalent, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Indication Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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