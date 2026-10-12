Exito Media Concepts Presents The 49Th Edition Of The Digital Transformation Summit Indonesia

14th and 15th October 2026 | JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Jakarta, Indonasia, 12 October 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Exito Media Concepts, a global leader in B2B technology events and innovation-driven business platforms, proudly announces the 49th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit Indonesia 2026. Set in the JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta, Mega Kuningan on 14th & 15th October 2026, the summit will bring together over 400+ CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, and senior IT decision makers from Indonesia's largest enterprises, financial institutions, and government bodies all in one room, over two focused days in Jakarta.

Held under the theme “Indonesia Digital 2045 in Action: Building Secure, AI-Ready & Connected Enterprises,” the summit will explore the shift toward autonomous enterprises, while focusing on the most impactful enterprise technology trends discussed at global summits, including AI-driven automation, digital infrastructure, and secure, scalable transformation.

The Digital Transformation Summit Indonesia is designed as a high-impact platform for technology leaders to exchange practical insights, examine real-world use cases, and develop strategies for responsible and scalable digital transformation.



With Indonesia's enterprise IT market entering a pivotal phase shaped by the PDP Law compliance mandate, rapid AI adoption, cloud-native modernisation, and the government's Golden Indonesia 2045 vision, 2026 will be a defining year for strategic action. It is the moment when organizations must turn priorities into decisions, and where the technology leaders driving those decisions will come together.



The events bring together the latest advancements in digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, intelligent automation, and enterprise technologies shaping the future of business across the region. Attendees will gain insights on how organizations can build agile, resilient, and AI-native enterprises in an increasingly dynamic digital economy.

The summit will also recognize the region's Top 100 Digital Transformation Leaders for their outstanding contributions to advancing innovation and enterprise transformation.

This event is an exceptional platform for learning and networking. Focusing on the key challenges faced by the industry and identifying effective solutions, it will equip the attendees with the essential tools to transform organizations.

Key Focus Areas at the Summit:

The 49th Edition will spotlight the most critical technology priorities shaping the future of enterprise transformation, offering deep insights into innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.

DAY 1: 14th October 2026



Indonesia Digital 2045 in Action: Building a Connected, Growing and Trusted Digital Indonesia

Building High-Trust Digital Enterprises for Indonesia Digital 2045

Practical and Governed AI Adoption for High-Trust Indonesian Enterprises

Cyber Resilience and Operational Continuity in a Connected Indonesia

Cloud, Data Sovereignty, and Digital Infrastructure for Indonesia's Next Growth Phase Modernising Legacy Systems Without Disrupting Mission-Critical Operations

DAY 2: 15th October 2026



Indonesia Digital 2045 in Action: Building Intelligent, Connected and Competitive Enterprises

Building the Connected Enterprise: Data, Applications, Infrastructure, and People

From AI Pilots to Practical Business Value: What Indonesian Enterprises Need to Get Right

Connecting Customer Experience, Supply Chain Visibility, and Operational Agility

Enterprise Application Modernisation: Building the Digital Core for Growth Cybersecurity for Connected Enterprises: Protecting Digital Operations, Customers, and Data

Advisory Board

The event is guided by a distinguished Advisory Board including:



Eryk Budi Pratama, Chairman of Standing Committee for Digital Technology Industry, AI, & Cyber Security – Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN)

Farly Halim, President – ISC2 Jakarta Chapter Tiarma Quezonita Simanungkalit, Chief Information Officer – Agung Sedayu Group



Event Overview:

As part of Exito's flagship global series, the summit will convene over 400+ CIO's, CTO's, CISO's, CDO's, and senior IT decision makers from Indonesia to shape the future of enterprise transformation driving the nation's digital transformation journey.

Through Expert led keynotes, executive panels, and real world case studies, the event will equip organisations and Industry Leaders with actionable perspectives to address evolving digital challenges, make informed technology decisions, and drive scalable transformation across the enterprise.

Date: 14th & 15th October 2026

Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

Website:

About Exito Media Concepts:

Exito: meaning“success” is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. Digital Transformation Summit Indonesia is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

For media enquiries, please reach out to:

Ankita Ghosh, Media & PR at Exito Media Concepts.

Phone: +91 9910943411

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