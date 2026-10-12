The Hollywood Minute And The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up Socal Edition Spotlight Christy Dinapoli Of West Village Entertainment & Technology And Music Industry Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Airs on USA Today and LA Weekly

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worlds of entertainment, technology, and entrepreneurship increasingly overlap, opening doors for collaboration and new business opportunities. As these industries evolve, the experiences of the people working across them offer valuable perspectives on innovation, leadership, and professional growth. Media programs that bring these voices together can help audiences understand not only individual achievements but also the ideas and partnerships influencing the direction of their industries.









The Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition are collaborating on a special broadcast featuring entrepreneurs and industry professionals whose work connects business, entertainment, and creative innovation. Filmed throughout Southern California, the upcoming episode features Christy DiNapoli, associated with West Village Entertainment & Technology and Music Industry Community (MIC).

The program is set to reach audiences through major media outlets, including USA Today and LA Weekly, extending the conversation beyond Southern California. Through interviews with featured guests, the broadcast will explore the experiences, business decisions, and collaborative approaches that help professionals navigate their respective fields.

The program is led by Rhonda Swa, media strategist and CEO of Unstoppable Branding Agenc, alongside The Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Sho. The partnership brings together media platforms with a shared focus on highlighting business leadership, creative thinking, and the people behind emerging opportunities.

“It's an opportunity to share the stories, insights, and experiences of industry leaders who are turning their ideas into meaningful results. We want our audience to walk away with practical knowledge, valuable lessons, and fresh perspectives on what it takes to lead, innovate, and create lasting impact. We see The Hollywood Minute as more than entertainment,” said Swan.

In this episode of The Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition, audiences will hear from Christy DiNapoli, a music industry veteran whose career spans music production, technology innovation, and the development of platforms designed to connect professionals across the industry. His feature highlights the experience and initiatives behind his work in music and entertainment.

From Multi-Platinum Success to Music Technology Innovation

Christy DiNapoli brings more than 35 years of music industry expertise to his role as President and CEO of West Village Entertainment & Technology. He began his career with the concept, creation, and direction of Little Texas, the first self-contained multi-platinum country rock band, and went on to earn three Grammy nominations, 22 BMI, ASCAP, and SESAC awards, and a CMA Producer of the Year honor. He continues to oversee and work with his music publishing catalog with over two thousand copyrights and more than seventy releases by major recording artists.

For over two decades, he has pioneered music technology, from peer-to-peer notification systems to digital retail models and re-synthesized sound. He organized the first MP3 lawsuit to protect copyright owners. Today, he architects the Music Industry Community (MIC), a platform unifying artists, musicians, producers, venues, and industry professionals in one place.

MIC: Professional Tools for Independent Artists and Musicians

Independent artists and musicians often take on responsibilities that go far beyond recording and performing. From booking shows and finding collaborators to developing professional materials, understanding their audiences, and managing schedules, navigating the business side of music requires time, organization, and the right resources.

The Music Industry Community (MIC) platform brings several of these functions together, offering tools designed to help music professionals connect, collaborate, and manage different aspects of their careers.

Through its MIC Match feature, users can leverage AI-powered discovery to find potential collaborators based on factors such as role, skill, location, and genre. Members can also share updates, discover content, communicate directly, promote services, and form bands or teams.

The platform also supports the practical side of live performance and event planning. Its booking tools allow users to send and receive requests, negotiate terms through counteroffers, identify routing opportunities, arrange hotels, and synchronize confirmed events with their calendars.

Beyond networking and bookings, MIC provides resources to help artists prepare professional materials and organize their work. Users can create electronic press kits with public shareable links, build setlists and stage plots, and prepare technical and hospitality riders. Calendar management tools further support scheduling, while MIC Academy provides access to educational materials.

To help artists better understand their reach and performance, MIC also offers analytics covering streaming activity, audience demographics, listener locations, market trends, and comparisons between artists across digital streaming platforms.

By bringing these resources together, MIC aims to help independent musicians navigate the many demands of a music career, from developing professional relationships to organizing performances and gaining insights into their audiences.

Connecting Music, Technology, and Business

These capabilities reflect the broader relationship between music and technology, where digital tools can create new ways for professionals to connect, exchange knowledge, and explore business opportunities. Southern California, with its established ties to entertainment, media, and entrepreneurship, provides a fitting setting for conversations about these developments.

Through this edition of The Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition, audiences will hear perspectives from professionals working across business and entertainment. Featuring Christy DiNapoli alongside other industry voices, the broadcast brings attention to the experiences, ideas, and initiatives contributing to developments in music, technology, and entrepreneurship.







About Unstoppable Branding Agency

Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) is a global leader in media and branding, with offices in Beverly Hills, New York City, Panama City Beach, and Bali. Founded and led by visionary CEO Rhonda Swan, UBA empowers thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives to amplify their influence worldwide. The agency secures high-profile visibility across top-tier media outlets and influential financial networks, positioning clients as trusted authorities in their industries. Through strategic storytelling, targeted media placements, and innovative digital campaigns, UBA helps brands expand their reach, strengthen their credibility, and leave a lasting impact on their audiences.

Media Contact:

Unstoppable Branding Agency

310‐729‐5578

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