Red Cat Launches Red Cat Aerial, Unifying Its UAS Portfolio Under One Brand, And Unveils TRICHONTM Long-Endurance VTOL ISR System At AUSA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New division brings together Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace; TRICHON debuts as Red Cat Aerial's first new platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today launched Red Cat Aerial, a newly unified entity that brings the Company's aerial systems, teams and engineering capabilities under a single brand. Red Cat Aerial also unveiled its newest platform, TRICHONTM, a hand-launched, long-endurance vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) tricopter built for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Red Cat Aerial combines the teams and technology previously represented by Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace into one organization with one public-facing identity. The division's portfolio includes Black WidowTM, FANGTM, Edge 130, and HellcatTM, now joined by TRICHON. Uniting both businesses gives customers a single point of engagement for Red Cat's aerial systems and gives the division a shared engineering foundation to develop new platforms faster as mission requirements change.

"Red Cat Aerial brings together deep engineering experience, proven technology and a shared focus on solving the operational challenges facing today's warfighters," said Mitch McDonald, CEO of Red Cat Aerial. "As one organization, we can build on the strengths across our portfolio and accelerate the development of purpose-built systems for evolving mission requirements. TRICHON is the first example of that approach, combining long-endurance ISR with a proven technology foundation in a platform designed to be fielded in meaningful numbers."

TRICHON: Long-Endurance ISR Built for Scale

Modern operations are driving demand for small UAS in quantities that support training, deployment, attrition and replacement, rather than a limited number of high-performance aircraft. TRICHON is designed around that requirement. It pairs long-endurance VTOL ISR with a proven electronics core, building on technology already trusted by U.S. and allied operators. The result is a lower cost of entry for units fielding capable ISR systems in meaningful numbers.

TRICHON marks the start of Red Cat Aerial's next phase of development. The division will continue to expand its portfolio with platforms and technologies designed for changing mission requirements across the modern battlefield.

See Red Cat at AUSA 2026

Red Cat Aerial and TRICHON will be showcased at the Association of the United States Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition (AUSA 2026), October 12–14 in Washington, D.C. Attendees can see TRICHON alongside the full Red Cat Aerial portfolio at Red Cat's Booth 353 in Hall ABC at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Red Cat's maritime division, Blue Ops, is also at AUSA, conducting on-water demonstrations of its Variant 7 uncrewed surface vessel (USV) on the Potomac River throughout the show. The demonstrations give defense and government leaders a firsthand look at Blue Ops' approach to fast, mission-ready maritime autonomy. To request a demonstration, visit Booth 353 or submit online at .

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software offerings, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at

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