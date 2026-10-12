Bimergen Energy To Present Its $400 Million Battery Energy Storage Growth Strategy At Thinkequity Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newport Beach CA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy (NYSE American: BESS), (“Bimergen”), a U.S. energy infrastructure developer, owner and operator, today announced that Bob Brilon Co-CEO will present at the ThinkEquity Conference 12 pm ET this Thursday, October 15 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York. ThinkEquity closed a $13.6 million uplist offering for Bimergen, ticker symbol BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems), in February 2026. ThinkEquity is an investment bank hosting an annual conference that brings together U.S. and International public/private companies, industry executives, and institutional/accredited investors for company presentations and one-on-one meetings. The conference features presentations from companies across Chemicals & Materials Technology, Consumer, Healthcare, Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing, Technology, Mobility & Industrial Technology, and Natural Resources.

“This conference gives Bimergen Energy important exposure to potential open market investors in our publicly traded stock, BESS on the NYSE American," said Bob Brilon, Co-CEO of Bimergen Energy.“We are continuing to execute our business strategy as demonstrated from our first revenues and profitability reported in the Q2 2026 financial results and we are doing non-deal roadshows to expand the awareness for Bimergen.

About Bimergen Energy

Bimergen Energy (NYSE American: BESS) is a U.S.- based renewable energy infrastructure, developer, owner and operator focused on utility-scale battery energy storage systems. Bimergen Energy develops and operates infrastructure designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable generation across key U.S. markets. The operating revenue generation comes from buying energy at lower off-peak prices and selling it back to the same grid at higher peak prices. For more information visit the company's website at:

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Bimergen Energy Corporation's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bimergen Energy Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.