With Clarity Announces Fall Sale: Up To 25% Off Lab-Diamond Engagement Rings & Fine Jewelry

With Clarity's Fall Jewelry Sale

With Clarity, the New York-based jewelry brand known for its lab-grown diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry, announced its Fall Sale, offering 25% off.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Clarity, the New York-based jewelry brand known for its lab-grown diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry, announced its Fall Sale, offering up to 25% off for a limited time. From engagement rings and wedding bands to diamond earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and fashion jewelry, the sale brings together a range of designs for meaningful moments, everyday wear, and gifting.

Discover Jewelry for the Fall Season

As the season changes, fall brings an opportunity to refresh your jewelry collection and begin thinking ahead to holiday gifting. With up to 25% off across jewelry categories, the Fall Sale makes it easier to find pieces for everyday wear, special occasions, and everything in between.

For those entering a new chapter, the sale offers the opportunity to explore engagement rings and wedding bands in a variety of styles. Savings of up to 25% also make room in the budget for elevated details, whether that means a more intricate setting, a larger center stone, or a design with added brilliance.

For those looking to refresh their jewelry box, the sale brings together timeless favorites and standout pieces designed to complement the season. Diamond earrings add a touch of elegance to any look, from classic studs and hoops to statement-making designs. Diamond necklaces range from delicate pendants and solitaire styles to station and tennis necklaces. Diamond bracelets are available in a range of styles, from classic designs to pieces made for stacking.

The fall sale also features fashion jewelry, gemstone designs, and versatile pieces suited to everyday wear, special occasions, and thoughtful gifting. Those preparing for a fall or upcoming wedding can also discover thoughtful gifts for members of the wedding party, while seasonal savings make it a great time to find distinctive pieces at exceptional value.

Thoughtful Design, Made to Feel Personal

With Clarity takes a considered approach to engagement rings and fine jewelry, combining thoughtful design with expert craftsmanship to create pieces that feel personal and enduring. From lab-grown diamonds to carefully designed settings, each piece is created with attention to detail and a focus on lasting wearability.

The brand also offers flexibility across its collection, allowing customers to choose their preferred metal and personalize select designs to reflect their individual style. With Clarity's Home Preview program allows customers to try eligible ring designs at home before making a decision, while hassle-free returns provide additional flexibility throughout the shopping experience.

Explore the Fall Sale Today

From marking a milestone to planning a fall proposal, finding a thoughtful gift, or simply adding something new to your jewelry collection, With Clarity's Fall Sale offers an opportunity to discover pieces designed for the moments that matter. With savings of up to 25% available for a limited time, explore the collection and find a piece to make the season a little more memorable at .

About With Clarity

With Clarity is a New York–born and based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamonds designed to feel personal, timeless, and elevated. Through a digital-first experience and expert guidance, customers can easily explore, customize, and visualize pieces with confidence and clarity. Based in NYC with a SoHo showroom, they combine responsibly created diamonds, and thoughtful design to simplify the buying process. Founded to modernize an often overwhelming industry, With Clarity offers transparent pricing, clear sourcing, and personalized support to create jewelry that reflects your style, story, and most meaningful moments.

Anubh Shah

With Clarity

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With Clarity Announces Fall Sale: Up to 25% Off Lab-Diamond Engagement Rings & Fine Jewelry News Provided By With Clarity October 12, 2026, 10:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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