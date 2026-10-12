China Merchants Energy Shipping And RINA Partner To Explore AI-Driven Ship Operations And Next-Gen Maritime Technologies

CMES and RINA Management

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NAPLES, ITALY, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), one of the world's leading shipping and maritime transportation companies, and RINA, the multinational inspection, certification, ship classification and engineering consultancy group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a framework for strategic cooperation across maritime safety, digitalisation, operational excellence and emerging shipping technologies.The agreement creates a platform for long-term collaboration, enabling the two organisations to combine their expertise and explore opportunities that support innovation and the evolving needs of the maritime sector. The partnership expands on the existing relationship between CMES and RINA and provides a framework for cooperation across a range of technical and operational areas.Under the MoU, CMES and RINA will explore initiatives related to fleet safety and risk management, carbon emissions management and regulatory compliance, digitalisation and data-driven vessel operations, as well as the application of artificial intelligence to areas such as predictive maintenance, energy efficiency and operational decision-making. The agreement also encompasses the study of alternative fuels, alongside smart shipping technologies, automation and other innovations relevant to the future development of the maritime industry.The cooperation will additionally promote technical exchange, research activities and knowledge sharing, with the aim of supporting operational excellence and helping both organisations navigate a rapidly evolving regulatory and technological landscape.*************************************************************************************************************China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. (CMES Shipping) is a leading shipping company under China Merchants Group. It operates a world-class fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOCs), China's leading fleets of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers and Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) vessels, and a top-tier container fleet in the Asia-Pacific region. Its total capacity ranks among the highest globally for non-financial shipowners.CMES Shipping (Stock Code: 601872) was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2006 and was immediately included in major index components. As a blue-chip stock in China's capital market, the company specializes on oil tanker, LNG, dry bulk, RoRo, and container shipping. It is actively shaping a new full-spectrum shipping ecosystem that integrates all segments of the industry.Currently, CMES Shipping operates and manages more than 380 vessels, with a total deadweight tonnage exceeding 55 million tons, ranking among the top in the world in terms of fleet capacity. Its VLCC and VLOC fleets are among the largest globally, while its LNG fleet is rapidly establishing significant international influence. The Ro-Ro fleet leads the domestic market, with an annual vehicle transportation capacity of over one million units. The container fleet's service network covers major ports along China's coast and across the Asia-Pacific region.RINA, a leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2025 of over 1 billion euros, over 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.ContactsGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director RINA+39 348 6805876...Paolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director RINA+39 340...Victoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager RINA+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731...

Shreyasi Bhaumik

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 20 3965 7410

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China Merchants Energy Shipping and RINA Partner to Explore AI-Driven Ship Operations and Next-Gen Maritime Technologies News Provided By BCM Public Relations October 12, 2026, 10:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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