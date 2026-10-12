Lovibond® Highlights Role Of Objective Colour Measurement And Water Quality Testing In Product Consistency

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lovibond, a global provider of water analysis and colour measurement solutions, is highlighting the role of objective measurement in maintaining product consistency and quality control, with a focus on the LovibondTR & TRA Series for instrumental colour measurement and the LovibondpH1 and EC1 Pocket Testers for water quality testing.In industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and cosmetics, colour is often one of the first characteristics people notice in a product. Lovibondsaid visual assessment alone is not always sufficient, because lighting, surroundings, and individual perception can all influence how colour is judged. Instrumental colour measurement converts those visual differences into measurable data.Colour Measurement for Quality ControlThe LovibondTR & TRA Series is designed for colour measurement of reflectance samples such as solids, powders, pastes, and gels, which can be difficult to assess consistently by eye. Rather than relying on a visual judgment that one batch looks slightly different from another, manufacturers can use these colour measurement instruments to identify and quantify colour differences, and to apply objective colour data to quality control and batch-to-batch consistency. Lovibondsaid this is particularly relevant where appearance is closely linked to product quality, including colour measurement for food and beverage production.Water Quality Testing and MonitoringLovibondalso pointed to water as a variable that can affect consistency. Water characteristics can differ by source and treatment, which means businesses operating across multiple cities or states may find that the water used in a process is not identical from one location to the next. Where water influences a process or product, routine water quality monitoring can help users understand what is changing.Three parameters commonly checked are pH, total dissolved solids (TDS), and salinity. pH indicates whether water is acidic, neutral, or alkaline. TDS gives an indication of the dissolved substances present in water. Salinity indicates the concentration of dissolved salts, which can matter in applications where salt content affects water quality or the process.The LovibondpH1 Pocket Tester provides measurement of pH and temperature. The LovibondEC1 Pocket Tester measures electrical conductivity, which can be used as a basis for assessing dissolved ionic content and, with an appropriate conversion or method, for estimating TDS and salinity. Both are pocket-sized, intended for routine water testing at the point of use or sampling location.The message behind both product groups, Lovibondsaid, is "Don't just look. Measure." Reliable measurement data helps users identify what is changing and make more informed quality control decisions.Product Information. LovibondTR Series (colour measurement). LovibondTRA Series (colour measurement). LovibondpH1 and EC1 Pocket Testers (water testing)About LovibondLovibondis a global provider of water analysis and colour measurement solutions, supporting professionals across food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, environmental monitoring, and other industries where reliable measurement and quality control are important. The company's solutions are focused on helping professionals obtain reliable measurement data to support quality control, consistency, and informed decision-making.For more information, visit .

TIPL Marketing Team

Lovibond® Tintometer India Pvt. Ltd.

+91 93910 03422

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Lovibond® Highlights Role of Objective Colour Measurement and Water Quality Testing in Product Consistency News Provided By Lovibond® Tintometer India Pvt. Ltd. October 12, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry



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