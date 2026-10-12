History Will Be Signed In Abuja This Tuesday

Nigeria's mining sector is preparing for a defining investment moment. On Tuesday, 13 October, Nigeria Mining Week 2026 ( ) is expected to host the announcement and signing of a major mining transaction before government leaders, mining executives, investors, financiers, chambers of mines, international institutions and technical partners.

Described by event organisers as the biggest mining deal announcement in Nigeria since Segilola came online, the moment is expected to signal a new phase in the country's journey from mineral potential to bankable projects, operating mines, domestic processing and industrial value creation.

For years, the industry has spoken about Nigeria's potential. On Tuesday, the conversation shifts from potential to execution.

A PIVOTAL MOMENT FOR NIGERIAN MINING

Nigeria is endowed with more than 44 commercially viable minerals across over 500 locations. Yet solid minerals still represent a comparatively small share of national economic output and exports, underlining the scale of the opportunity available through exploration, project development, beneficiation, responsible mining and stronger connections to capital.

Nigeria Mining Week 2026 is designed around that conversion challenge. Under the theme 'Unlocking Investment and Growth through Partnerships', the 11th edition connects policy, projects, finance, technology and markets, with investment readiness and bankable mining opportunities at the centre of the programme.

THE INDUSTRY'S MOST IMPORTANT ROOM THIS WEEK

Current event indicators point to a highly international and senior audience: 3,900 registrants, representation from 40 countries, 41% of registrants at director level or above, and 45% international exhibitor passes. These are registration and programme indicators rather than verified final attendance totals.

Across the conference, exhibition, CEO Roundtable, Critical Minerals Forum, Deal Room, Gold Forum, Steel Forum and Women in Extractive Industries Forum, participants will engage on geological data, project finance, licensing confidence, governance, ESG, power, logistics, beneficiation, local value addition and the infrastructure required to move projects into production.

WHO WILL BE IN THE ROOM?

The audience brings together institutions and companies spanning the full mining value chain. Confirmed programme, sponsor, exhibitor and registration records referenced by the organisers include:

Investors, financiers and development institutions

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM); Development Bank of Namibia; Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC); Mercuria Energy Trading NG; Critical Minerals Financing Corporation; Zigma Ltd.

Mining operators, developers and mineral-sector companies

Segilola Resources Operating Limited; DFR Gold; Promethean Resources; RapidLink Resources Ltd.; Titan Minerals; National Iron Ore Mining Company; Syils Group Nigeria Limited; Africa Gold Council; Jemaa Resource Project; mining and exploration businesses active across gold, lithium, iron ore, gemstones and industrial minerals.

Global industrial, equipment and technology companies

Mitsubishi Corporation; Marubeni; Sojitz; African Industries Group; LiuGong; XCMG; Sany; Sinotruk; SAIC Hongyan; Lonking; Shandong Xinhai; Mikano Motors; Solar Nigachem; Bristol Scientific; Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

Chambers of mines, associations and international bodies

Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN); Mining Industry Association of Southern Africa (MIASA); Ghana Chamber of Mines; Botswana Chamber of Mines; Nigerian Society of Mining Engineers; Gemstones Miners and Marketers Association of Nigeria (GMMAN); Women in Mining Nigeria; International Lithium Association (ILiA); African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC); United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE); Zambia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (ZEITI); Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE); Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce; China Mining Association of Nigeria (CMAN); ECOWAS-linked institutions and regional mining stakeholders.

VOICES SHAPING THE CONVERSATION

The programme features senior policymakers, operators, investors and technical experts, including Amb. Anna Westerholm of the Embassy of Sweden; Astrid Karamira of the International Lithium Association; Austin Menegbo of Segilola Resources; Dr Cameron Perks of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence; Dr Israel Ovirih of Critical Minerals Financing Corporation; Engr. Abdullahi Also of African Industries Group; Engr. Janet Adeyemi of Women in Mining Nigeria; Geert Klok of MIASA; Harikrishnan Tulsidas of UNECE; Jude Uzonwanne of the Africa Gold Council; and representatives of NEXIM, PwC Nigeria and Nigeria's mining institutions.

WHY THIS MOMENT MATTERS

Tuesday's expected announcement is intended to reinforce confidence that the next generation of Nigerian mining projects can attract serious capital, credible operating partners and long-term market interest.

A major transaction does more than fund one project. It can strengthen investor confidence, accelerate exploration, open supply chains, create demand for services and equipment, support jobs and show international capital that Nigeria's mining opportunities are moving towards execution.

For investors, operators and suppliers, the commercial advantage is access: access to the principals behind the deal, to project owners seeking capital, to financiers and off-takers, to government decision-makers, and to the regional mining networks represented by MIASA and leading chambers of mines.

DON'T HEAR ABOUT IT ON WEDNESDAY

The handshake happens on Tuesday. The market hears about it afterwards.

Those inside Nigeria Mining Week will witness the moment, hear directly from the people shaping the transaction and take part in the conversations that follow. Those outside the room will be reading the headlines after the opportunity has already moved.

WILL YOU BE IN THE ROOM WHEN NIGERIA'S NEXT MINING MILESTONE IS SIGNED?

Secure your delegate pass today at

EVENT DETAILS



Pre-conference: 12 October 2026

Main conference and exhibition: 13-14 October 2026

Venue: Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja Theme: Unlocking Investment and Growth through Partnerships

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Mining Week.

Media Note:

Company and participation references are based on current sponsor, exhibitor, programme and registration records available to the organisers. Final attendance and deal details remain subject to confirmation at the event. Any comparison to previous Nigerian mining milestones is an organiser description of the anticipated significance of the announcement.

About Nigeria Mining Week:

Nigeria Mining Week is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria, in partnership with PwC Nigeria and NEITI, and hosted by the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development. The platform convenes government, mining operators, investors, financiers, chambers, technology providers and international partners to advance investment, responsible development, local value addition and industrial growth across Nigeria's solid minerals sector.