Statement Of The Chairperson Of The African Union (AU) Commission On The Tragic Loss Of Migrant Lives Off The Coast Of Djibouti

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expresses his profound sorrow over the tragic loss of 109 lives, including children, following the capsizing of a boat carrying migrants off the coast of Djibouti, as reported by the United Nations.

He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and expresses his solidarity with all those affected by this tragedy.

Mr. Youssouf underscores the urgent need for strengthened regional and international cooperation to address the root causes of irregular migration, combat migrant smuggling and trafficking in persons, and promote safe, orderly and regular migration, in accordance with relevant African Union frameworks and international commitments.

The Chairperson reaffirms the AU Commission's commitment to working with Member States and partners to protect the lives and dignity of migrants, particularly vulnerable groups, including children, and to advance coordinated efforts to prevent such tragedies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).