Fostering Interagency Collaboration Through Team-Building Activities

On 8 October 2026, Junior Joint Command and Staff Course No. 105/26, led by the Head of Junior Division, Lt Col Elvis Obara, undertook team-building activities at Karura Forest, Nairobi. The activities included soccer, lawn tennis, volleyball, chess, a relay sprint race, a 20-kilometre mountain bike trail ride and an inter-syndicate tug-of-war challenge.

The delegation, comprising Directing Staff, Student Officers and support staff from the Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC), Karen, was received by Mr Edward Munene, Principal Conservator in charge of the Karura Forest ecotourism facility.

The activities aimed to enhance physical fitness, mental resilience, teamwork and discipline among Student Officers. They also strengthened interpersonal bonds, encouraged mutual support and reinforced the collective spirit essential for effective joint operations.

The visit further highlighted the importance of interagency collaboration between national security institutions and agencies responsible for environmental conservation. Karura Forest provided an ideal setting for reflection on the contribution of environmental stewardship to national development and security, reinforcing the need for a collaborative approach to safeguarding Kenya's natural heritage.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.