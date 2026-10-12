Chief Of Staff Of Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Standby Force Pays Courtesy Call On The Nigerian Chief Of Army Staff

The Chief of Staff, ECOWAS Standby Force (COS ESF), Brigadier General Sheikh Massaquoi and the Commander, ECOWAS Logistics Depot (ELD), Lungi, Navy Captain Idenyi Jude Akpa, accompanied by staff officers of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) and the Peace Support Operations Division (PSOD) of the ECOWAS Commission, on Wednesday, 30th of September 2026, paid a courtesy call on the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, at the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The visit formed part of ongoing engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Military Component of the ECOWAS Comission and the Nigerian Army, particularly in the areas of regional security, defence cooperation, operational readiness, interoperability, training and logistics support.

During the engagement, Brigadier General Massaquoi conveyed the greetings of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (CPAP) to the Chief of Army Staff. He expressed appreciation to the Chief Of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army for the warm reception and acknowledged Nigeria's longstanding contributions to peacekeeping, regional security and defence cooperation within West Africa. He stressed the need to strengthen the ECOWAS Standby Force into a more proactive, interoperable and responsive regional security capability capable of addressing evolving threats.

The Chief of Staff, ECOWAS Standby Force (COS ESF) further highlighted the importance of updated military doctrines, enhanced joint training and exercises, intelligence sharing and stronger defence partnerships among ECOWAS Member States. He also solicited the continued support of the Nigerian Army towards enhancing the operational effectiveness and readiness of the ECOWAS Standby Force and strengthening its capacity to discharge its mandate in support of collective security, peace and stability across the subregion.

The Commander, ECOWAS Logistics Depot, Lungi, Navy Captain Akpa highlighted the critical role of effective logistics support in sustaining the operational readiness of the ECOWAS Standby Force. He underscored the importance of strengthening the capacity of the ECOWAS Logistics Depot to support force deployment, sustainment and other operational requirements of the ECOWAS Stamdby Force, while emphasising the need for continued cooperation and support in enhancing regional logistics capabilities.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, called for deeper regional security cooperation and stronger defence partnerships among ECOWAS Member States to confront contemporary and emerging security threats. He noted that terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime and other cross-border threats require collective action, intelligence sharing, regular dialogue, joint training and greater interoperability among regional armed forces.

The Chief of Army Staff reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's commitment to Nigeria's regional security obligations and assured the delegation of continued support for initiatives aimed at strengthening the ECOWAS security architecture. He emphasised that sustained military-to-military cooperation, harmonised doctrines and enhanced operational readiness remain essential to building a responsive regional security framework capable of promoting peace, stability and sustainable development across West Africa.

The courtesy visit provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on contemporary regional security challenges and reaffirm their commitment to enhanced military cooperation, interoperability, joint training, intelligence sharing, logistics support and the development of a more responsive regional security architecture for West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).