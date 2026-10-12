Liberia: 56 School Monitoring Interns Complete Training For Montserrado And Margibi

The Ministry of Education has concluded the two-day training of 56 Monitoring and Evaluation Interns from Montserrado and Margibi Counties, marking the next step in their preparation for the six-month School Monitoring Exercise.

Day Two focused on practical preparation for field deployment, including the use of digital tablets and the data collection application that interns will use to record and submit information during school visits.

The interns will now be deployed within their respective education districts, where they will work under the supervision of Ministry of Education Monitoring and Evaluation Officers to monitor schools and collect reliable data to support planning and decision-making.

At the close of the training, the interns expressed appreciation for the opportunity and committed to carrying out their responsibilities diligently. They also encouraged the Ministry to continue creating opportunities for young people to contribute to the education sector.

The School Monitoring Exercise is part of the Ministry's ongoing effort to strengthen school-level monitoring, improve the quality of education data, and ensure that decisions are increasingly informed by what is happening in schools across Liberia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.