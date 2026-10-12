Statement On Armed Assault And Looting Of Humanitarian Assistance In Jonglei State

The United States strongly condemns the September 29 armed assault on World Food Program humanitarian workers in Jonglei State and the forced offloading of food meant to feed nearly 20,000 people in need.

This attack is another example of armed actors preying on humanitarian assistance at the expense of South Sudan's most vulnerable people.

Humanitarian workers must never be targets. We call on South Sudan's leaders and all parties to guarantee safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, prevent further attacks, and hold everyone responsible for such appalling attacks to account. The humanitarian crisis in South Sudan is manmade.

We urge the country's leaders to use public revenue to provide basic services for their people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in South Sudan.