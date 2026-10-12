WA Communications Hires Steve Earl As Partner In Leadership Restructure
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - WA Communications has hired former Blakeney senior advisor Steve Earl as partner, growth and operations, as the independent strategic communications and public affairs consultancy reshapes its leadership team for further growth.
Earl joins WA full-time after working with the agency as a consultant, and will work alongside partner and CEO Dominic Church on growth, operational performance and extending the agency's client reach.
He has left strategic communications consultancy Blakeney, where he joined as a senior advisor in April, having previously held leadership roles at Boldt BPI, Zeno Group and APCO Worldwide. Earl set up Zeno's European operation, founded technology agency Rainier PR and later multi-sector agency Speed Communications, and helped grow Boldt Partners ahead of its acquisition by Bully Pulpit International.
Church told PRovoke Media that Earl had already made“a big impact” at WA and was a natural fit for the agency's ambitions. WA is coming to the end of a three-year period in which it has grown by 30%, Church said, and is now building the platform to move from a small-to-mid-sized business to a larger independent agency.
The firm, which now has a headcount in the high 50s and is chaired by Alison Clarke, was named among the UK's 20 fastest-growing communications agencies in both 2024 and 2025. While retaining its public affairs strengths, WA has increasingly focused on integrated work spanning political, reputational and communications challenges, including reputation management, crisis and issues briefs.
“We have an ambition to be an independent, best-in-class integrated agency,” Church said.“We remain excellent on political and public affairs work, but most of our work cuts across political and reputational issues. Steve is an important part of what we want to do next.”
WA is also deepening its sector specialisms in areas including energy, health, financial services, transport and education, with technology among the further opportunities it is considering.
Earl said:“WA has established itself as a campaigning choice that's high on client shopping lists when they want to bring in a partner to crack the most complex challenges. The team here thrives on that, and we plan to continue to build a business that sets new standards through the value its work can achieve.”
The appointment is part of a wider leadership restructure at WA. Existing partners Donna Curran and Rebecca Brake will co-lead the agency's 25-strong health team, building on five consecutive years of recognition as a Communique Health Agency of the Year.
Natasha Egan-Sjodin will join the partner group on her return from maternity leave this month to lead financial and professional services, while Angus Hill has been promoted to partner to lead energy. Egan-Sjodin has been with WA for seven years, following roles at MHP and in the ministerial private office at the Department for Business.
Curran joined from Hanover to build WA's health communications offer, after earlier roles at Ruder Finn, while Brake and Hill have each progressed through the agency over more than a decade.
The new leadership group will work alongside existing partners Marc Woolfson, who leads transport and infrastructure; Lee Findell, who leads education and skills; and creative lead Gary Neale.
Church said the changes would enable the agency to strengthen its sector focus, make more targeted use of AI and increase the strategic value it delivers to clients.“Steve brings us vast experience and expertise, with entrepreneurial desire and communications nous undimmed since he co-founded an agency when he was 25,” he said.“Natasha, Angus, Donna and Rebecca embody the depth of expertise we offer.”
WA's clients include Arriva, Landmark, Lumo, Newcastle University, Portakabin and Roadchef.
Pictured, left to right: Donna Curran, Angus Hill, Steve Earl (seated), Dominic Church, Natasha Egan-Sjodin, Rebecca Brake.
Earl joins WA full-time after working with the agency as a consultant, and will work alongside partner and CEO Dominic Church on growth, operational performance and extending the agency's client reach.
He has left strategic communications consultancy Blakeney, where he joined as a senior advisor in April, having previously held leadership roles at Boldt BPI, Zeno Group and APCO Worldwide. Earl set up Zeno's European operation, founded technology agency Rainier PR and later multi-sector agency Speed Communications, and helped grow Boldt Partners ahead of its acquisition by Bully Pulpit International.
Church told PRovoke Media that Earl had already made“a big impact” at WA and was a natural fit for the agency's ambitions. WA is coming to the end of a three-year period in which it has grown by 30%, Church said, and is now building the platform to move from a small-to-mid-sized business to a larger independent agency.
The firm, which now has a headcount in the high 50s and is chaired by Alison Clarke, was named among the UK's 20 fastest-growing communications agencies in both 2024 and 2025. While retaining its public affairs strengths, WA has increasingly focused on integrated work spanning political, reputational and communications challenges, including reputation management, crisis and issues briefs.
“We have an ambition to be an independent, best-in-class integrated agency,” Church said.“We remain excellent on political and public affairs work, but most of our work cuts across political and reputational issues. Steve is an important part of what we want to do next.”
WA is also deepening its sector specialisms in areas including energy, health, financial services, transport and education, with technology among the further opportunities it is considering.
Earl said:“WA has established itself as a campaigning choice that's high on client shopping lists when they want to bring in a partner to crack the most complex challenges. The team here thrives on that, and we plan to continue to build a business that sets new standards through the value its work can achieve.”
The appointment is part of a wider leadership restructure at WA. Existing partners Donna Curran and Rebecca Brake will co-lead the agency's 25-strong health team, building on five consecutive years of recognition as a Communique Health Agency of the Year.
Natasha Egan-Sjodin will join the partner group on her return from maternity leave this month to lead financial and professional services, while Angus Hill has been promoted to partner to lead energy. Egan-Sjodin has been with WA for seven years, following roles at MHP and in the ministerial private office at the Department for Business.
Curran joined from Hanover to build WA's health communications offer, after earlier roles at Ruder Finn, while Brake and Hill have each progressed through the agency over more than a decade.
The new leadership group will work alongside existing partners Marc Woolfson, who leads transport and infrastructure; Lee Findell, who leads education and skills; and creative lead Gary Neale.
Church said the changes would enable the agency to strengthen its sector focus, make more targeted use of AI and increase the strategic value it delivers to clients.“Steve brings us vast experience and expertise, with entrepreneurial desire and communications nous undimmed since he co-founded an agency when he was 25,” he said.“Natasha, Angus, Donna and Rebecca embody the depth of expertise we offer.”
WA's clients include Arriva, Landmark, Lumo, Newcastle University, Portakabin and Roadchef.
Pictured, left to right: Donna Curran, Angus Hill, Steve Earl (seated), Dominic Church, Natasha Egan-Sjodin, Rebecca Brake.
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