Dogs Trust Selects The Academy For Flagship Campaign
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Dogs Trust has appointed The Academy to develop and execute PR activity for Happy Place, its flagship campaign, following a competitive pitch process.
The agency will work alongside above-the-line partner VCCP on the integrated campaign, which aims to increase public understanding of the charity and build spontaneous awareness.
The partnership has already launched an autumn activation (pictured) drawing attention to seasonal dangers that can be overlooked by dog owners, including a series of sniffable“Walkies Warning Signs.”
Nikki Lehel, Dogs Trust head of PR and social, said:“We're so happy to be working with The Academy on this year's Happy Place campaign. We loved the ideas they brought to the pitch and their enthusiasm for the work we do. We're looking forward to bringing those ideas to life together this Christmas, celebrating the special place dogs hold in our dog-loving nation.”
Mitch Kaye, CEO and co-founder at The Academy, said:“Dogs Trust does really important work that matters to so many people. Our job is to help them make a difference and write the next chapter of their story. The only downside was choosing a team to work on this campaign as the entire agency would like to do so.”
The Academy's account team is led by associate director Kate Bailey, with Donald Swanepoel as lead creative.
Dogs Trust joins other clients including Amazon, Mastercard, Disney, BT, Burger King and Heathrow on The Academy's roster.
The agency will work alongside above-the-line partner VCCP on the integrated campaign, which aims to increase public understanding of the charity and build spontaneous awareness.
The partnership has already launched an autumn activation (pictured) drawing attention to seasonal dangers that can be overlooked by dog owners, including a series of sniffable“Walkies Warning Signs.”
Nikki Lehel, Dogs Trust head of PR and social, said:“We're so happy to be working with The Academy on this year's Happy Place campaign. We loved the ideas they brought to the pitch and their enthusiasm for the work we do. We're looking forward to bringing those ideas to life together this Christmas, celebrating the special place dogs hold in our dog-loving nation.”
Mitch Kaye, CEO and co-founder at The Academy, said:“Dogs Trust does really important work that matters to so many people. Our job is to help them make a difference and write the next chapter of their story. The only downside was choosing a team to work on this campaign as the entire agency would like to do so.”
The Academy's account team is led by associate director Kate Bailey, with Donald Swanepoel as lead creative.
Dogs Trust joins other clients including Amazon, Mastercard, Disney, BT, Burger King and Heathrow on The Academy's roster.
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